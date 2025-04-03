Macao Medical Center of PUMCH launches “Weight Management Joint Clinic”

MACAU, April 3 - To align with the action and practice under the “Healthy Macao Blueprint” of the Macao SAR Government, enhance residents’ awareness and ability for proactive health management, and effectively carry out the “Healthy China” initiative and the “Weight Management Year” action set forth in the 2025 Two Sessions, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Medical Center of PUMCH”) has integrated experts from multiple specialties, including dietetics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, and rehabilitation, and recently launched the “Weight Management Joint Clinic,” leveraging its comprehensive multidisciplinary advantages to safeguard residents’ health.

The “Weight Management Joint Clinic” will begin providing regular outpatient services in April, with the scope of services covering adult simple obesity, metabolic syndrome (hypertension, hyperglycemia, hyperlipidemia, and fatty liver disease), weight abnormalities caused by chronic diseases, preconception weight loss for patients with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and nutritional therapy following weight loss surgery. The outpatient services are available to children, adolescents, and the elderly, among others.

On the first day of the Joint Clinic’s operation, the Clinical Dietetics Department took the lead, with the Gastroenterology, Rehabilitation, and Endocrinology Departments collaborating to provide joint consultations. Based on patients’ Body Mass Index (BMI) and specific conditions, they developed personalized improvement plans that adhered to the principles of health and were supported by scientific evidence. The Weight Management Joint Clinic will customize personalized treatment plans according to the patients’ specific physical condition, covering areas such as dietary guidance, metabolic function regulation, gastrointestinal health improvement, safe exercise prescriptions, behavioral interventions, and so on. The entire process will be implemented through data-driven tracking and a stepwise management approach, including lifestyle adjustments and, when necessary, medical interventions, to offer scientific, safe, and one-stop weight management services.

The Macao Medical Center of PUMCH will actively deliver high-quality health management services to residents and continuously conduct public science education to promote healthy lifestyles. By engaging with communities and residents, it aims to contribute medical expertise to reshape healthy lifestyles.