Macao Museum reopens to the public today (2 April)
MACAU, April 2 - The electrical repair in the Macao Museum, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, has been concluded, and the Museum reopens to the public today (2 April).
For enquiries, please contact the Macao Museum through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.
