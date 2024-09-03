03 September 2024

On meeting of the National Leader of Turkmen People with the Head of Group of Companies “Çalyk Holding”

On 2 September 2024, the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Ahmet Çalyk, Chairman of the Board of Managers of “Çalyk Holding” Group of Companies.

Expressing gratitude to the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan for the opportunity to meet in person, Ahmet Çalyk cordially congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth and conveyed warm greetings from the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, including greetings to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Noting the reforms taking place in Turkmenistan under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan, Ahmet Çalyk emphasized the significance of the opening of the new complex of the Ashgabat Hyakimlik (City Administration), the construction of which was entrusted to “Çalyk Holding” Group of Companies. The official opening of the building took place the day earlier in participation of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The National Leader of Turkmen people thanked the interlocutor for coming to share the joyful event and expressed his best wishes to the President of the Republic of Türkiye.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation in various fields, including energy, textile industry, construction and others. It was noted that Turkmenistan’s external economic relations with partner states and foreign private sector are based on the principles of equality, mutual understanding and respect for common interests.

The National Leader of Turkmen people expressed confidence that “Çalyk Holding” will continue to participate in national and regional projects in Turkmenistan, applying advanced technologies and highly productive equipment.

Expressing sincere gratitude for high trust, the Chairman of the Board of Managers of “Çalyk Holding” Group of Companies assured that the Turkish partners would continue to responsibly fulfil their contractual obligations.