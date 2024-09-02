02 September 2024

54

Opening of the new school named after Magtymguly took place in Tajikistan

On 1 September 2024, the opening ceremony of the secondary school named after Magtymguly envisioned for 540 children was held in the farmers’ association “Ergesh Sultanov” in Dusti district of Khatlon region of the Republic of Tajikistan.The heads of state Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Emomali Rahmon attended the ceremony through videoconferencing.

The construction of the premises of the new educational institution was carried out in the Republic of Tajikistan by the constructors of Turkmenistan in accordance with the Resolution of the Head of State signed in December 2022. This decision was made on the basis of the agreement reached previously between the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and upon the mutual interest of the parties to expand humanitarian ties.

As it is known, the laying of the foundation of the secondary school took place on 10 May 2023 during the state visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tajikistan.

Honorary elders, members of official delegations of the two countries and members of the public took part in the opening ceremony.

Having greeted and congratulated all participants and guests of the ceremony on the opening of the new secondary school, the moderators in Turkmen and Tajik languages respectfully invited the heads of state to speak.

The floor was given first to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who emphasized that he was sincerely pleased to take part in the opening ceremony of the secondary school together with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

President Emomali Rahmon took the opportunity to express heartfelt gratitude to the National Leader of Turkmen people for his personal contribution to the development of Turkmen-Tajik interaction recalling that the modern school was built on the initiative of Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

It was noted that currently interstate relations encompass many key areas of cooperation. It was particularly noted that the issues of consistent development of cultural and humanitarian ties, particularly in the field of education and science, are among the priority areas of bilateral partnership.

Once again expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of all residents of Khatlon region of Tajikistan to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as to the constructors for the implementation of this important project, President Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the opening of the school named after Magtymguly on the Tajik land is undoubtedly a bright symbol of friendship and constructive relations between the fraternal countries.

Then, the President of Turkmenistan addressed the guests and participants of the ceremony via videoconferencing.

Congratulating the President of Tajikistan, teachers and pupils on the first day of the new academic year and the opening of the Magtymguly secondary school, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that he was pleased to participate in the opening ceremony via videoconference.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed sincere gratitude to President Emomali Rahmon for his constant attention to the issues of strengthening and expanding Turkmen-Tajik relations and on behalf of Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Turkmen people once again cordially congratulated the head of the friendly state, as well as the teaching staff and pupils on the opening of the new modern school, wishing them all great success.

Then the floor was given to the honorary elders of Dusti district of Khatlon region of the Republic of Tajikistan. Representatives of the older generation expressed their deep gratitude to Presidents Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Emomali Rahmon for their online participation in the ceremony, and in two languages addressed sincere wishes for good health, long life and great success in noble deeds and endeavors, and asked them to give blessings to the opening of the secondary school named after Magtymguly.

With the blessings of the Presidents of two states, the heads of official delegations of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan cut the symbolic ribbon with the applauses of the audience.

The school built by “Döwlet Gurluşyk” enterprise is a compound with a total area of over 4,300 square meters. The construction was carried out in accordance with modern standards and entirely at the expense of the Turkmen side. The main building encompasses 24 large bright classrooms, where all conditions for smooth educational process are envisioned. There is also a library, an indoor gym, a large assembly hall, a cafeteria, a medical center, etc.

In honor of this milestone event, on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan 100 “Bilimli” laptops and a Toyota Coaster bus were presented to the new school at the expense of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.

The songs and musical performances of the workers of art and culture of two countries enriched the celebration.