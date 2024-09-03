03 September 2024

101

Turkmenistan continues cooperation with Turkish company «Rönesans Holding»

On 2 September 2024, the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Board of the Turkish company “Rönesans Holding” Erman Ilıcak.

Thanking the National Leader of Turkmen people for the meeting, the Turkish entrepreneur noted the importance of trust of the Turkmen side shown to “Rönesans Holding”, which was assigned the construction of the complex of new premises of the Specialized Military School named after Berdimuhamet Annayev.

The complex was officially opened the day before in participation of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Then Erman Ilıcak congratulated the Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan on the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth and conveyed sincere greetings to the leadership of the country on behalf of the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The National Leader of Turkmen people expressed gratitude to his interlocutor for kind words and expressed best wishes to the President of Türkiye.

The parties then discussed current and prospective projects, taking into account the company’s long-term working experience in Turkmenistan, particularly in urban development, oil and gas, as well as chemical industries.

Expressing gratitude for high trust, the entrepreneur assured that the company headed by him will make every effort to fulfil its contractual obligations.

During the meeting, the importance of the Investment Forum of Turkmenistan, scheduled to be held in Ashgabat on 10-11 September this year, was also noted.