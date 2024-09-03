Off-grid solar power systems for communities on Tajik-Afghan border boost living, learning, and working conditions for up to 1,000 residents

In the southern border areas of Tajikistan – as in many rural communities worldwide – access to modern energy is a major challenge, with far-reaching consequences on people's lives, socio-economic development, and overall security.

To help overcome these challenges, the OSCE provided 14 sets of off-grid solar power systems to farms, households, schools, and border outposts on the Tajik-Afghan border which had limited or no access to energy. The beneficiaries of the project were located in Jamoat Sarichashma, Shamsiddin Shohin district, in the Khatlon region of Tajikistan.

“Thanks to the provided electricity, we are now able to better manage our cattle and land, and save money, about 4,000-5,000 Tajikistani Somoni, spent on candles, flashlights and batteries every year,” said Idimad Rahmatov, farmer in Khojai Javonmard.

These solar power systems will enhance the living, learning, and working conditions for up to 1,000 people, in turn boosting public safety, strengthening border security, driving economic development, and promoting environmental sustainability.

“The living conditions of border guards and their families have greatly improved, surveillance capabilities are enhanced, and communication devices are now fully operational,” said Anushervon Nurmadzoda, commander of Border Outpost “Gulkham”.

In autumn-winter periods, schools in the affected communities have to close early in the afternoon as it gets dark and there are power limits, with significant repercussions on pupils’ education. Teachers would often have to return late in the evening when power is restored for a few hours in order to complete the day’s administration work.

“Now, our pupils and teachers can have light in their classrooms to continue classes, and computers can be used all year around. This will enhance the IT skills of our youth,” said Chillakhon Bobodshoev, Deputy Director of School No. 31 in Jilga village.

On 29 August 2024, the systems were officially handed over by the OSCE during a ceremony. Donation agreements were signed with officials of Shamsiddin Shohin District administration, as well as border troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajkistan. The ceremony concluded with an awareness-raising event on the benefits of renewable energy and building community resilience.

The OSCE plans to conduct monitoring through 2024-2025 to ensure project continuity and sustainability, as supported by the Public Organization “Nerui Toza” and the Aarhus Centre Bokhtar and in close collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The initiative is implemented by the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Affairs with the support of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, within the framework of the OSCE RIAOR ExB projects “Strengthening Energy Sector Co-operation and Analysis in Central Asia in the Context of Afghanistan’s Energy Crisis” and “Addressing Vulnerabilities and Improving Resilience in Communities in the Central Asian border regions with Afghanistan: natural resource management”, funded by Germany.