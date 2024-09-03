Swedish and Finnish Governments to hold joint meeting in Stockholm

The Swedish and Finnish Governments will hold a joint meeting on 16 September 2024. Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo will hold a press conference at Rosenbad. The Prime Ministers will also take part in a business seminar, and several Swedish and Finnish Ministers will be attending joint visits.

The aim of the joint meeting is to expand on our close ties and strengthen our bilateral, regional and international cooperation. At the meeting, the Governments will discuss the deteriorated security situation in Europe, its consequences for preparedness in the EU and cooperation within NATO, including supporting Ukraine.

They will also discuss enhanced cooperation on law enforcement, expansion of the future’s fossil-free energy supply, joint actions to strengthen the countries’ competitiveness – particularly within research and innovation and cultural exchange – and the countries’ attractiveness as tourist destinations.

The two Prime Ministers will sign a declaration on Swedish–Finnish cooperation.

“Finland is Sweden’s closest partner and there is no other country that we share such strong historical, cultural and personal ties with. Sweden and Finland will soon celebrate 30 years as EU Member States and, as of six months ago, we are both NATO Allies. This meeting is an opportunity to further strengthen the ties between our countries,” says Mr Kristersson.

In conjunction with the joint meeting, Mr Kristersson and Mr Orpo will hold a joint press conference at 14.30 on 16 September at Rosenbad. The press conference will be held in Swedish and Finnish, and will be simultaneously interpreted.

Following the press conference, the Prime Ministers will take part in a seminar hosted by the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise and the Confederation of Finnish Industries, with a focus on how to jointly strengthen Sweden’s, Finland’s and the EU’s competitiveness at 15.15 on 16 September.

