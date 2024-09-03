Introducing SwapSpace Huddle: New Web3 and Crypto Podcast Launching September 3

Quantum Computers - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwapSpace , the leading Web3 exchange aggregator, proudly announces the launch of its new podcast, SwapSpace Huddle, scheduled to debut on Tuesday, September 3 on SwapSpace’s official X channel . This show will delve into Web3, blockchain, and cryptocurrency topics, featuring industry experts, AMA sessions, market analysis, and relaxed conversations with the brightest minds in the crypto space.SwapSpace Huddle aims to serve crypto enthusiasts, professionals, and curious minds alike with a variety of engaging segments, including expert guest insights, market trend analyses, and relaxed discussions about innovative projects and partnerships. The show will also feature simplified explanations of complex blockchain technologies, debunk common myths, and host interactive Q&A sessions with listeners.First Episode Highlight: Quantum Proof – The Migration to PQ Security in CryptoThe inaugural episode, airing on Tuesday, September 3, at 17:00 CET, will feature Michael Strike from QRL Ledger, discussing QRL and Quantum-Resistant Blockchains. Michael Strike brings a wealth of experience from a career that began in the 1990s, including significant achievements such as building the network at Harley-Davidson that produced their first electric vehicle, LiveWire. With a background in Enterprise network design and a history in the blockchain space since 2013, Michael is known for his strategic project successes and once traded thousands of Bitcoins just to buy lunch.During this episode, there will also be a mini-contest where listeners can participate by submitting their questions. Michael Strike will personally select the three best questions, and the authors of these questions will each receive a $20 reward.Formats and Guest FeaturesIn addition to insightful discussions, SwapSpace Huddle will introduce interactive elements like AMAs, where listeners can directly engage with guests. This interactive approach allows the audience to become a part of the conversation, enhancing the overall experience.Listeners can also participate in mini-contests, such as meme creation competitions related to podcast topics. Winners, determined by the number of likes in our Telegram chat, or selected by the guests, will be given rewards.“Our mission with SwapSpace Huddle is to create a platform that informs, engages, and inspires both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers,” said Turpal Makh, Podcast Host. “We aim to offer valuable insights, demystify complex topics, and explore the future of the crypto world through candid conversations.”Listeners can tune into SwapSpace Huddle starting September 3 on X (Twitter), and access the episodes later on all relevant podcast platforms.For media inquiries or to arrange an interview with the SwapSpace Huddle team, please contact the team on X or via one of the community channels such as Telegram.About SwapSpaceSwapSpace is a crypto exchange aggregator with 30+ partners and over 2,650 coins available for seamless and fast swaps at the best market rates without sign-up requirements. Users can securely swap, buy, and sell assets for fiat and spend crypto on popular marketplaces. The platform aggregates offers from the most trustworthy crypto exchanges, providing the best options with 24/7 support.

