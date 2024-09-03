Eco-Luminance Oasis by Rix Yap Wins Silver in A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Awards

Eco-Luminance Oasis

Innovative Showroom Design Recognized for Excellence in Biophilic and Light Industrial Aesthetics

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Eco-Luminance Oasis by Rix Yap as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the design within the interior industry, acknowledging its innovative fusion of biophilic elements and light industrial aesthetics.Eco-Luminance Oasis addresses the growing demand for sustainable and nature-inspired interior spaces. By seamlessly blending outdoor and indoor environments, the design offers a unique spatial experience that resonates with environmentally conscious consumers. The showroom's versatility and adaptability to various functions make it a relevant and practical solution for the evolving needs of the interior design industry.The award-winning design stands out for its strategic use of natural elements, such as potted plants, bamboo, and a water pond, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere. The open window panes and carefully placed outdoor furniture facilitate a harmonious transition between exterior and interior spaces. The showroom transcends its primary function as a retail store, offering areas for customers to experience the transformative power of lighting in shaping spatial perceptions.This recognition from the A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Awards serves as a testament to Rix Yap's commitment to pushing the boundaries of conventional design. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize sustainability, functionality, and emotional connection with the built environment. It also motivates the designer and his team to continue exploring innovative solutions that enhance the human experience within interior spaces.Interested parties may learn more at:About Rix YapRix Yap is a visionary designer known for his unconventional approach and relentless pursuit of innovation. Despite facing setbacks and rejections, he remains dedicated to challenging the status quo and introducing fresh perspectives to the design landscape. His latest accomplishment, the establishment of a cutting-edge lighting showroom, exemplifies his commitment to exploring diverse and imaginative ideas. Rix Yap's work seeks to effect meaningful change in society's perception of design by continually pushing the boundaries of materials, shapes, and forms.About Verde LightEstablished in 2011 by business partners Alan & Siew Khim, Verde Light specializes in customizing lights using recycled materials and uncommon woods. The company's mission is to breathe new life into materials that are often taken for granted, bringing them into everyday lives. Verde Light's unique approach to working with these materials sets them apart from other makers and designers, focusing on serving customers in a way that makes a difference.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries and leading agencies to innovative companies and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The competition, organized annually since 2008, is open to entries from all countries and industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesignaward.com

