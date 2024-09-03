Silia by Anna Owczarek and Katarzyna Logwinienko Wins Silver in A' Bathroom and Sanitary Ware Awards

Silia

Innovative Bathroom Fittings Collection Recognized for Excellence in Design, Functionality, and Aesthetics

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of sanitary ware design, has announced Silia, a bathroom fittings collection designed by Anna Owczarek and Katarzyna Logwinienko , as the Silver Award winner in the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design, innovation, and functionality of the Silia collection within the competitive sanitary ware industry.The Silia collection's award-winning design aligns with current trends and needs in the sanitary ware market, focusing on optimal comfort, usability, and stylish aesthetics. By incorporating innovative features such as a foldable shower column, cone-shaped stream, integrated handset holder, and cool-touch technology, Silia offers practical benefits to users while advancing industry standards and practices.What sets Silia apart is its fusion of minimalist design and a rich color palette, featuring flexible forms and soft contours that surpass conventional standards. The collection's harmonious balance of form and function, along with its diverse range of colors, makes it a versatile choice for contemporary bathroom spaces. Silia's intentional design focuses on both practicality and imparting a decorative accent to each fitting.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as motivation for Anna Owczarek, Katarzyna Logwinienko, and the entire design team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration of unique design elements and functional enhancements within the sanitary ware industry, fostering a culture of creativity and pushing boundaries.Team MembersSilia was designed by Katarzyna Łogwinienko, who contributed her creativity and expertise in crafting timeless elegance. Anna Słowińska - Owczarek, as the Product Manager, played a crucial role in coordinating the implementation of the collection, ensuring compliance with market requirements through her attention to detail and determination.Interested parties may learn more about the Silia collection and its award-winning design at:About Anna Owczarek and Katarzyna LogwinienkoAnna Owczarek and Katarzyna Logwinienko are talented designers from Poland. Katarzyna Logwinienko, a graduate of the Lodz University of Technology and Illinois State University, brings energy, humor, and creativity to her designs, drawing inspiration from travel and fashion trends. Anna Owczarek, an experienced product manager, specializes in coordinating the implementation of new products, ensuring they meet market requirements with her keen attention to detail and determination.About DeanteDeante is a European leader in quality and design, offering a wide range of bathroom and kitchen equipment to various customer groups. The company's development is driven by its commitment to caring for both customers and employees, ensuring the delivery of products that meet the highest standards of functionality and aesthetics.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category. Recipients are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic design, aesthetic appeal, functional efficiency, environmental impact, durability, ease of installation, user comfort, water conservation, and technological integration. The award acknowledges designers' contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their original and impactful creations.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://sanitarywareawards.com

