Double celebrations: ‘Mid-Autumn Festival at Macau New Neighbourhood’ to take place on 15 September

MACAU, September 3 - As Mid-Autumn Festival draws near, Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin will hold “Mid-Autumn Festival at Macau New Neighbourhood” on 15 September (Sunday) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to mark the festive season with people from Hengqin and Macau in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Macao SAR.

The event features several installations, including large-scale Mid-Autumn-themed lantern installations, Mid-Autumn poetry forum and a series of workshops, which are all free of charge. Participants will have the chance to receive prizes that are both pretty and practical.

Moon installation in MNN

As more and more people have moved into MNN, shops are opening one after another and the neighbourhood’s school has already started, the community is becoming more vibrant. To get into the festive spirit, a giant moon installation with a jade rabbit will land in MNN Lotus Square to spend Mid-Autumn Festival with people in the community, symbolising completeness and togetherness, as people reunite under a full moon. There will be several Chinese-style lantern installations, people who take photos of them and share it on selected social media accounts that are set to public and have gotten a certain amount of ‘Likes’ can get a prize..

Make your own gifts, free of charge

To further get people together, there will be workshops to make a scented wax tablet, a moon lamp and a jade rabbit lantern, each taking place at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Each workshop is limited to 25 participants and is free of charge. People who’d like to join the workshop can sign up here: https://reurl.cc/1bGmGm. Registration is open now until 10 September (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. A computer-generated random selection process or lottery will be used if the number of registrants exceeds the limit. Successful registrants will be notified via SMS.

Macau singer as special guest

In addition, the event has invited singer-songwriter Vivian Chan who is known in both Macau and Hong Kong music scene, to MNN where she will play live, sending music to people’s ears and blessing to the neighbourhood during Mid-Autumn Festival.

The lantern installations and poetry forum will remain up until 18 September (Wednesday) for viewing and taking photos. The public can take the complimentary MNN shuttle bus departing from the North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone). MUR invites the public to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with their families at Macau New Neighbourhood.