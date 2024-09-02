On Labor Day, Governor Hochul Highlights Labor and Workforce Accomplishments To Support, Protect and Train New York Workers

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted New York's labor and workforce accomplishments in celebration of Labor Day. Governor Hochul has worked diligently to enact a nation-leading worker agenda, including: historic plans to increase New York’s minimum wage and index it to inflation, offering 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to more than 150,000 state employees, and other initiatives to increase wages and benefits, expand prevailing wage, connect job seekers to employment opportunities, and help ensure retirement security for private sector workers. The Governor has also continued an aggressive crackdown on wage theft and advanced new initiatives to protect workers from discrimination, harassment, abuse, secure major labor benefits on transformative New York projects; and distribute grants through the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development to create training opportunities for all New Yorkers.

"New York workers are not only the engines behind our economy – they’re the teachers who educate our children, the law enforcement who protect our communities, the construction workers who take our state to new heights, and so much more,” Governor Hochul said. “On Labor Day, we honor the tremendous gains of the American organized labor movement and the ongoing fight for workers' rights and protections as we reaffirm our commitment to fair wages, health care, and dignity and respect for all workers. The union card continues to be a powerful symbol that has helped lift millions of New York families, including my own, out of poverty, and my administration will continue making sure all New Yorkers have the benefits and opportunities they need and deserve."

Governor Hochul has been a longtime supporter of New York’s labor unions and remains committed to supporting New York workers. The Governor has taken the following actions to support, protect and train workers in the past year, building on major labor and workforce accomplishments from last year:

Improving Wages and Benefits

Ratification of 3-Year Labor Agreement with PBA: In June 2024, Governor Hochul announced the ratification of a three-year labor agreement with the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, which includes more than 1,100 members.

Project Labor Agreements on SUNY Construction Projects: As part of the FY 2025 Budget, any construction projects over $10 million on SUNY campuses require the signing of a project labor agreement.

Strengthening Recruitment and Retention Efforts by Reforming Tier VI: As part of the FY 2025 Budget, Governor Hochul announced two reforms to the retirement benefits for Tier 6 members: changing the final average year salary to determine a public employee’s retirement benefit from highest five consecutive years to the highest three consecutive years, and extending the two-year exclusion of overtime earnings when determining a Tier 6 member’s contribution rate to their pension benefit.

$5 Million to Expand Loan Repayment Program for Mental Health Workers: In November 2023, Governor Hochul announced a $5 million expansion of the Community Mental Health Loan Repayment Program to extend eligibility to licensed mental health professionals.

Increased Minimum Weekly Workers’ Compensation Benefit: In September 2023, Governor Hochul signed legislation that increased the minimum weekly benefit rate for workers' compensation indemnity benefits effective January 1, 2024. The minimum weekly benefit had been $150 per week since 2013. On January 1, 2024, the minimum weekly benefit increased to $275 per week, and will increase to $325 per week on January 1, 2025. Starting July 1, 2026, the minimum weekly benefit will be indexed to the New York State Average Weekly Wage (NYSAWW) annually.

Increased NYS Paid Family Leave Benefit, Lowered Costs: In January 2024, the maximum weekly benefit rate for Paid Family Leave increased more than $20 from 2023. Employees taking Paid Family Leave receive 67 percent of their average weekly wage, up to a cap of 67 percent of the current New York State Average Weekly Wage (NYSAWW). For 2024, the NYSAWW is $1,718.15, which means the maximum weekly benefit is $1,151.16. Paid Family Leave is funded by employee payroll deductions. In 2024, the employee contribution rate was lower than in 2023, reducing the annual maximum employee contribution by $66.18.

Expanding Opportunities for Employment and Training

Nearly $40 Million for Next Phase of Youth Employment Program to Bring Down Gun Violence: In August 2024, Governor Hochul announced nearly $40 million had been awarded for the next phase of the Youth Employment Program, which will help New York continue reducing gun violence by providing job opportunities and training to at-risk youth in communities across the State.

$646 Million to Recruit and Train Thousands More Health Care Workers: In August 2024, Governor Hochul announced three Workforce Investment Organizations (WIO) will receive awards totaling up to $646 million over the next three years to implement the Career Pathways Training (CPT) Program, which will recruit and train thousands of new health, mental health, and social care workers across New York.

Investment in Gateway Tunnel Project: In July 2024, Governor Hochul announced a $6.8 billion federal grant to boost the Gateway Tunnel Project, which is expected to create 95,000 jobs and generate $19.6 billion in economic activity.

$54 Million in State Funding to Support the Second Avenue Subway Project: In July 2024, Governor Hochul announced that New York State will provide $54 million in state resources to support the Second Avenue Subway expansion project that would extend the Second Avenue line to 125th Street in East Harlem.

$22.5 Million Grant to Increase Health Care Workforce Training: In July 2024, Governor Hochul announced that 28 health care facilities statewide will receive $22.5 million in awards during the next year for training — a part of the Governor’s $10 billion multi-year investment in health care.

Start of Construction on New York’s Largest Offshore Wind Project: In July 2024, Gov. Hochul announced the start of construction on New York’s largest offshore wind project, Sunrise Wind, a 924-megawatt project developed by Ørsted. It will support more than 800 direct jobs and be built under industry-leading project labor agreements ensuring local union labor’s participation in all phases of construction.

Opening of Push Buffalo’s First Green Jobs Training Center. In July 2024, Governor Hochul announced a ribbon cutting marking the official opening of the Sustainability Workforce Training Center, the region’s first green job training center, on the West Side of Buffalo.

New $3 Million Climate Justice Fellowship Plus Pilot Program in Bronx and Queens: In July 2024, Governor Hochul and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced $3 million in U.S. Department of Labor funding, now available through a new pilot program, the Climate Justice Fellowship Plus Program (CJF Plus), in the Bronx and Queens.

Funding for SUNY Community Colleges to Prepare the Health Care Workforce, Meet Student Mental Health Needs: In June 2024, Governor Hochul announced $8 million in recurring annual funding for the State University of New York’s 30 community colleges — the first increase in nearly a decade — to advance health care and mental health goals for New York State and the SUNY system.

$55 Million to Help At-Risk Youth Enter the Workforce this Summer: In May 2024, Governor Hochul announced that more than 20,000 youth from low-income households were expected to be employed across the State that summer through New York State’s Summer Youth Employment Program. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance distributed $55 million to all 57 counties and New York City to help youth who might not otherwise have access to summer jobs enter the labor market, acquire professional skills and explore possible career paths.

$11.6 Million to Develop Clean Energy Industry Workforce: In May 2024, Governor Hochul announced $11.6 million in funding to support clean energy industry workforce development initiatives in New York State.

More Than $8.7 Million Awarded Through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development: In May 2024, Governor Hochul announced the New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Development had awarded an additional $8.7 million in grants to 11 projects across the State through the Workforce Development Capital and Pay for Performance Operating Grant Programs.

Governor Hochul Highlights Commitment to Supporting the Public Workforce: In May 2024, Governor Hochul highlighted her administration’s commitment to supporting New York’s public workforce in honor of Public Service Recognition Week. Governor Hochul unveiled an updated StateJobsNY website with thousands of job openings in state government and launched a public awareness effort to promote state hiring and boost recruitment.

Launch of $10 Million Mohawk Valley Empowers Grant Program: In April 2024, Governor Hochul announced the launch of Mohawk Valley Empowers, a three-year, $10 million initiative designed to strengthen the Mohawk Valley’s regional workforce ecosystem.

CDL Simulators at NYSDOL Career Centers: The DOL is taking an innovative approach to get more skilled operators behind the wheel. Through an exciting partnership with the Trucking Association of New York, the agency has rolled out a cutting-edge CDL simulator program at Career Centers in Albany and Utica to accelerate career training.

Expand the Office of Just Transition: The FY 2025 Budget bolstered the Office of Just Transition by $25 million to support legislation enacted in the FY 2024 Budget targeting workforce training and retraining to prepare workers for employment in the renewable energy field.

Plan to Transform New York’s Economy and Workforce as Part of FY 2025 Budget: The FY 2025 Budget included a $500 million capital investment to jumpstart a $10 billion partnership for next-generation chips research; a $200 million investment to support for ON-RAMP advanced manufacturing training centers and prepare New Yorkers for the jobs of the future; and expands the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, NY Forward, FAST NY and Restore NY to catalyze economic growth across New York State. The Budget also adds $80 million in capital funding to strengthen the arts and cultural sectors and support new public art initiatives; provides new support for immigrant entrepreneurs; and eliminates outdated pandemic-related sick leave requirements.

Increase in AIM Funding: The FY 2025 Budget included a $50 million boost in AIM funding for municipalities.

$13.7 Million to Support Education Workforce Training Programs: In April 2024, Governor Hochul announced $13.7 million in Workforce Development Awards had been allocated to State University of New York, City University of New York, and private colleges and universities as part of the Education Workforce Investment.

$32 Million to Grow Workforce to Support New Yorkers with Developmental Disabilities: In March 2024, Governor Hochul announced a $32 million investment to expand the Direct Support Professional microcredential program offered by the State University of New York (SUNY) in partnership with the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities.

Governor Hochul Celebrates New York’s Full Economic Recovery from the Pandemic: In March 2024, Governor Hochul celebrated New York’s full economic recovery from the pandemic following the release of New York State Department of Labor data showing a total statewide private-sector job count of 8,346,200 jobs – the highest level on record.

Economic Development Awards Spurring More Than $5.2 Billion in Capital Investments: In March 2024, Governor Hochul announced low-cost power awards to 11 firms that will spur more than $5.2 billion in capital investments. The awards, approved by the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees, support 5,781 jobs throughout the state.

Launch of Tuition Assistance Program Eligibility for SUNY and CUNY Workforce Development Programs: In March 2024, Governor Hochul announced the launch of the first-ever Tuition Assistance Program eligibility to cover hundreds of SUNY and CUNY non-degree programs that lead to jobs in high-demand, growing fields.

$500 Million Investment Through State Small Business Credit Initiative: In February 2024, Governor Hochul announced that New York will participate in the federal Initiative for Inclusive Entrepreneurship, a national effort led by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to expand access to capital for socially and economically disadvantaged individual owned small businesses. The Initiative for Inclusive Entrepreneurship aims to help small businesses owned by people from historically disadvantaged populations and ensure equitable implementation of the U.S. Treasury’s $10 billion State Small Business Credit Initiative – of which New York received more than $500 million.

$4 Million in Grants for Offshore Wind Training and Workforce Development: In February 2024, Governor Hochul announced the second round of nearly $4 million in Offshore Wind Training Institute grants awarded for workforce development. The funding supports eight State University of New York campus-led programs designed to prepare students for careers in this emerging offshore wind industry.

Major Enhancements to Teacher Support and Education Workforce Programs: In February 2024, Governor Hochul announced major advancements in two New York State educational initiatives designed to strengthen the State’s teaching workforce. The first initiative is the expansion of the Educator Career Development Ambassador Program, which doubled in size to 60 participants in the second cohort. The second is providing $12 million to the New York City Department of Education to support 400 teacher residents pursuing master’s degrees or certification, and $442,930 to Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES to support fifteen residents as part of the Empire State Teacher Residency Program.

Expansion of Program to Provide State-Issued IDs to Incarcerated Individuals Prior to Release: In January 2024, Governor Hochul announced the expansion of a project under her historic ‘Jails to Jobs’ initiative that provides non-driver ID cards to individuals released from Department of Corrections and Community Supervision custody, making it easier to rejoin the workforce.

$45 Million Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship Clean Energy Training Initiative: In December 2023, Governor Hochul announced a new $45 million Apprenticeship and Pre- Apprenticeship Clean Energy Training Initiative to expand the capacity of labor organizations to offer training as a pathway to clean energy careers.

$4.8 Million to Help Grow New York’s Teacher Workforce: In December 2023, Governor Hochul announced $4.8 million as part of the second round of funding awards through New York’s $30 million Empire State Teacher Residency Program to grow and diversify the educational workforce by fully or partially funding master’s degrees for teacher residents.

Transformative Investment to Prepare Central New York Students for Jobs in Tech Manufacturing: In December 2023, Governor Hochul broke ground on the Syracuse Science, Technology, Arts and Math High School – Central New York’s first regional technical high school, which will open in 2025 thanks to a $71 million state commitment.

Elimination of Certification Backlog for Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses: In November 2023, Governor Hochul celebrated the elimination of New York’s yearslong certification backlog for minority- and women-owned business enterprises following a transformative $11 million investment secured by the Governor in the FY 2023 Budget to improve certification efficiency.

New Funding for Pre-Apprenticeship Programs During NYS Apprenticeship Month: In November 2023, Governor Hochul today announced a significant investment of $2 million to enhance Direct Entry pre-apprenticeship programs across New York State. Governor Hochul also proudly proclaimed November as New York State Apprenticeship Month.

More than $57 Million Awarded Through REDC Initiative: In November 2023, Governor Hochul announced that more than $57 million had been awarded to support 238 projects across New York State through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

$90 Million Awarded Through FAST NY Program: In November 2023, Governor Hochul announced that nearly $90 million had been awarded for six locations under the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York grant program. First announced in February 2022, the program is designed to prepare and develop sites across the state to jumpstart New York’s shovel-readiness and increase its attractiveness to large employers and high-tech manufacturing companies.

More than $12 Million in Strategic Workforce Development Grants Awarded: In November 2023, Governor Hochul announced the New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Development has awarded more than $12 million in grants to 15 projects across the State through the fourth round of the Workforce Development Capital and Pay for Performance Grant Programs.

Nation-leading Manufacturing Job Growth with More Than 13,300 New Jobs Since 2021: In October 2023, Governor Hochul celebrated National Manufacturing Month by unveiling New York’s nation-leading manufacturing job growth numbers, which indicated that New York State has added more than 13,300 new manufacturing jobs since 2021 – leading the nation in manufacturing jobs brought back from overseas.

18,000 Jobs Available to Asylum Seekers and Migrants. In October 2023, Governor Hochul announced the State has identified more than 18,000 job openings with nearly 400 employers who are willing to hire migrants and asylum seekers who have attained legal work status in the United States. This announcement comes just one month after Governor Hochul directed the New York State Department of Labor to begin connecting businesses with job openings to migrants and asylum seekers who have attained legal work status.

New Fellowship Program to Support Addiction Workforce Development: In September 2023, Governor Hochul announced more than $7.7 Million in funding will be distributed through the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports to support a new workforce development and fellowship program at four medical schools across New York State.

Strengthening Worker Protections

New Law Requiring Paid Break Time for Breast Milk: In June 2024, Governor Hochul celebrated a new law requiring employers to provide 30 minutes of paid break time for employees to express breast milk. This mandate applies whenever employees have a reasonable need to express breast milk and extends up to three years following childbirth.

More Than $63 Million Recovered for Nearly 65,000 Workers Across New York State: In July 2024, Governor Hochul announced that in the two years since she announced a major crackdown on wage theft, the New York State Department of Labor has investigated and recovered more than $63 million in stolen wages for nearly 65,000 workers across New York State.

Five-Point Plan to Fight Organized Retail Theft and Protect Workers: As part of the FY 2025 Budget, Governor Hochul instituted a five-point plan to fight organized retail theft:

Increases criminal penalties for anyone who assaults a retail worker by elevating it from a misdemeanor to felony.

Allows prosecutors to combine the value of stolen goods when they file larceny charges.

Makes it illegal to foster the sale of stolen goods to go after third-party sellers.

A person will be found guilty if they use any website or physical location to sell stolen goods.

$40.2 million for dedicated Retail Theft Teams

$5 million tax credit to help small businesses invest in added security.

Paid Sick Leave for Prenatal Care: As part of the FY 2025 Budget, employees are now able to receive an additional 20 hours of paid sick leave for prenatal care in addition to the existing sick leave.

Settlement Agreement Between NYSDOL and Uber: In November 2023, Governor Hochul announced an unprecedented settlement agreement between the New York State Department of Labor and Uber Technologies Inc., which resolves both past and future unemployment insurance contributions on behalf of Uber and Uber Eats drivers and couriers.

Preventing Workplace Violence in Public Schools: In September 2023, Governor Hochul signed legislation amending the Workplace Violence Prevention Law, extending coverage to elementary and secondary public education that was previously exempted. This requirement became effective January 4, 2024, requiring school districts to develop a written workplace violence policy statement that describes the district’s goals and objectives for workplace violence prevention.

Other Major Accomplishments

Digital Portal to Help New York State Deliver Free or Low-Cost Child Care to More Families Statewide: In July 2024, Governor Hochul announced the launch of ny.gov/childcare – a digital portal to help make free or low-cost child care more accessible to eligible families statewide through New York State’s Child Care Assistance Program.

Small Business Summer Series: In June 2024, Governor Hochul announced New York’s “Small Business Summer Series” – a slate of informational events and workshops to connect New York entrepreneurs to free resources, support, and services. The series includes the second interagency Small Business Tour as well as the 2024 Regional Minority- and Women-Owned Business Expo Series.

Record School Funding: The FY 2025 Budget included nearly $36 billion in total School Aid ($24.9 billion in foundation aid) for the 2024-2025 school year – the highest level of school funding in state history and maintained “hold harmless” provisions.

First-of-its-Kind Report Detailing Employment Experiences of Transgender, Gender Non-Conforming, and Non-Binary New Yorkers: In January 2024, Governor Hochul announced the results of the Transgender Employment Study, a first-of-its-kind report that details the experiences of transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary New Yorkers in the workplace.

Legislative Package to Support Food and Beverage Industry: In December 2023, Governor Hochul signed a legislative package to support New York’s food and beverage industry. The pieces of legislation aimed to increase the number of cuisine trails in the State and showcase local farms and producers and authorized the manufacturing of alcohol at SUNY Broome Community College and Cornell University.

Apprenticeship Month: In November 2023, Governor Hochul issued a proclamation declaring November as New York State Apprenticeship Month.

Safe & Sound Week: In August 2024, Governor Hochul kicked off National Safe + Sound Week, which ran August 12-18, by highlighting New York State’s initiatives and programs to ensure the health and safety of workers across the State. This included announcing free webinars the NYS Workers’ Compensation Board held that month to help New Yorkers understand critical rights and protections.

New Injured Worker Toolkit: In January 2024, the NYS Workers’ Compensation Board launched a new online resource to help workers who become injured or ill because of their job. The Injured Worker's Toolkit is designed to ensure anyone who suffers a work-related illness or injury can easily understand their rights, how to file a claim, and the resources available to them as they heal and get back on their feet. The resource is available in multiple languages.

Workers’ Compensation Virtual Hearings Hit 1M: In July 2024, the NYS Workers’ Compensation Board announced that since March 2020, it had held more than 1,032,500 hearings through its virtual hearings system. This system enables injured workers and other parties to attend Board hearings from the convenience of their homes, workplaces, and other locations, via a computer or mobile device. Developed in partnership with the New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS), the Board's virtual hearings system was the first high-definition, all-access system for legal hearings in the nation. It has made hearings much more accessible to injured workers, many of whom have difficulty traveling due to their conditions.