Tina K Kailea selected as Top Business Mentor and Embodiment Coach of the Year by IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tina K Kailea, an International Speaker, Bestselling and Award-winning Author, Embodiment Coach, Book Business Mentor, and Publisher, was recently selected as the Top Business Mentor and Embodiment Coach of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, commitment, and lasting impact on the industry.A Distinguished HonorInclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are selected based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership skills, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. Ms. Kailea’s recognition underscores her influence in feminine business mentoring and embodiment coaching. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year to celebrate their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaA Leader in EmpowermentWith over two decades of experience, Ms. Kailea has certainly solidified her reputation as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she is the visionary creator and mastermind behind her Femmepreneur Coaching program, designed to help empower feminine leaders to break free from limiting beliefs, find happiness in their careers, reclaim balance, and receive abundance. Her mission is to inspire other women to rekindle their zest for life and passion for business in full alignment with their true selves by embracing their embodied femininity. Ms. Kailea is also a sought-after book mentor and the bestselling author of Corporate Rewilding – A Wild Woman’s Guide to Reclaiming Your Feminine Power, a book that recently earned the bronze medal in the Global Book Awards.Areas of ExpertiseMs. Kailea’s expertise spans a range of disciplines, including life coaching, public speaking, leadership development, corporate training, executive mentoring, operational change management, writing, embodied branding, and publishing services. Her diverse background also includes significant experience in international corporate roles across the manufacturing, transportation, media, and publishing sectors.Global Recognition and Future AspirationsThroughout her illustrious career, Ms. Kailea has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December, where she will be celebrated for her selection as Top Business Mentor and Embodiment Coach of the Year.In addition to her professional career, Ms. Kailea is a First Dan Karate Black Belt and is passionate about empowering women to take up space safely and own their voices. She is based in New Zealand and is also a fully certified Apiculturist, focusing on bee-centric practices. She earned a diploma in Life Coaching from the New Zealand Institute of Business Studies and practices many other modalities, such as NLP, Hypnotherapy, Reiki Level 1 & 2, and Breathwork.Leadership and VisionThe President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Tina K Kailea for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking AheadReflecting on her journey, Ms. Kailea attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, passion, and the mentors who guided her along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling, loves horsed and spending time in nature, and being with her family.In the future, she hopes to inspire and coach more women around the world, write more books, and speak on bigger stages. She is dedicated to guiding the next generation of feminine leaders to reclaim their power and become unapologetic in their pursuits and looks forward to expanding her influence in the years to come.For Media Inquiries:To schedule an interview with Tina K Kailea, or to request additional information, press materials, or editorial opportunities, please contact Tina directly:tina@femmepreneurpathfinder.comTina is available to discuss a range of topics, including women’s leadership, empowerment, and her groundbreaking work in embodiment coaching and feminine business mentoring.For more information about Tina K Kailea and her work, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

