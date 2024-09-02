California Governor Contender Sharifah Hardie’s Dynamic WinRed Campaign Aims to Reshape the State’s Political Future

Sharifah Hardie launches her WinRed campaign, rallying support for her vision to become California’s next Governor and drive transformative change.

I’m calling on everyone who believes in a CA that values diversity, innovation, & economic growth. This campaign is about giving everyone a chance to participate in shaping the future of our state.” — Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor 2026

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie , an influential business leader, community advocate, and leading candidate for California Governor, has launched her campaign on WinRed, the premier fundraising platform for conservative candidates. This campaign represents a critical milestone in her mission to lead California into a future of innovation, inclusivity, and prosperity.A Bold Vision for California’s FutureSharifah Hardie’s gubernatorial campaign is not just about politics—it’s about people. With a career spanning decades in business consulting , entrepreneurship, and community leadership, Hardie has consistently demonstrated her commitment to uplifting those around her.“California is at a crossroads,” says Hardie. “We need leadership that is committed to real solutions—leadership that values the diversity, innovation, and potential of every Californian. My campaign on WinRed is about rallying those who share this vision and are ready to take action.”Why WinRed MattersWinRed has become the go-to platform for conservative candidates, offering a streamlined, secure way for supporters to contribute to campaigns that align with their values. By choosing WinRed, Sharifah Hardie is reaching out to a broad base of supporters who are passionate about making a difference in California’s political landscape.Her WinRed campaign is designed to galvanize supporters who believe in a California where opportunity is accessible to all, where small businesses can thrive, and where every voice is heard. “California is a state of immense potential, but we need leadership that understands the challenges we face and is ready to tackle them head-on,” says Hardie. “I’m running for Governor because I believe in a California that works for everyone, not just a select few.”Hardie’s vision for California includes comprehensive plans to address key issues such as housing affordability, education reform, and public safety. She is committed to creating a business-friendly environment that encourages innovation while safeguarding the rights and well-being of all Californians. Her platform emphasizes the importance of fostering a diverse economy, where small businesses can flourish, and large corporations are held accountable.“Every dollar contributed through WinRed brings us closer to achieving the goals that matter most to Californians—better schools, safer communities, and a thriving economy,” Hardie explains. “This campaign is about giving everyone a chance to participate in shaping the future of our state.”Support Sharifah Hardie’s Vision for CaliforniaSharifah Hardie’s campaign is more than just a bid for office; it’s a movement to create real, lasting change in California. With the backing of influential leaders like Joe R. Gatlin, Los Angeles Harbor Area Planning Commissioner, and the support of everyday Californians, Hardie’s campaign is gaining momentum as the 2026 election approaches.“I’m calling on everyone who believes in a California that values diversity, innovation, and economic growth to join us,” says Hardie. “Together, we can build a California that works for everyone—a California where every voice counts.”Join the MovementTo support Sharifah Hardie’s campaign for California Governor, visit: https://secure.winred.com/sharifah-hardie-for-ca-governor-2026/donate-today . Donations, volunteer sign-ups, and more information about her platform are available on her website at: https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com . Let’s work together to make California the state we know it can be.

