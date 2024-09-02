Shoulder Widening Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 10 Near Britton

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024

Contact:

Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

BRITTON, S.D. – On Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on a shoulder widening project located on S.D. Highway 10 west of Britton. The contractor will set signs, strip topsoil, and begin shoulder widening operations from Britton to the west for three miles. Pipe replacement operations will be completed from approximately one mile west of Houghton toward Britton.

The shoulder widening construction will involve trucking material to the site. Traffic will be controlled with signs, flaggers, and a pilot car.

The prime contractor on the $22.8 million project is Loiseau Construction, Inc. of Flandreau, SD. The substantial completion for the project is Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, with an overall completion date of November 2025.

