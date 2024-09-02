Submit Release
Shoulder Widening Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 10 Near Britton

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024

Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

BRITTON, S.D. – On Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on a shoulder widening project located on S.D. Highway 10 west of Britton. The contractor will set signs, strip topsoil, and begin shoulder widening operations from Britton to the west for three miles. Pipe replacement operations will be completed from approximately one mile west of Houghton toward Britton.

The shoulder widening construction will involve trucking material to the site. Traffic will be controlled with signs, flaggers, and a pilot car.

The prime contractor on the $22.8 million project is Loiseau Construction, Inc. of Flandreau, SD. The substantial completion for the project is Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, with an overall completion date of November 2025.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

