Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Travels to Japan to Strengthen Ties with Sister Cities

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO JAPAN TO STRENGTHEN TIES WITH SISTER CITIES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 1, 2024

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Japan on Monday, September 2, to engage in cross-cultural exchanges, attend business meetings on behalf of the state of Hawai‘i, and sign a sister-state memorandum of understanding. Governor Green will also lead a delegation of local businesses for the Tokyo International Gift Show, meet with the U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, and will meet with leaders from Fukuoka, Ehime and Hiroshima prefectures.

Governor Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Wednesday, September 11. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of September 2 through the morning of September 11.

