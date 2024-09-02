Harnessing South-South Partnerships to Tackle Global Water Challenges

Walid Khoury, President and CEO, Desalytics Water Solutions

Desalytics to participate in Aquatech Mexico 2024 and emphasize significance of South-South collaboration to address water challenges and to foster innovation

Solving Africa's water challenges needs a global approach. Being in Mexico is a further commitment from our end to expand the discussion and collaborations across continents.” — Walid Khoury

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As countries in the Global South face similar water-related issues, such as scarcity, pollution, and inadequate infrastructure, collaborative efforts can lead to the exchange of knowledge, resources, and best practices tailored to local contexts. Desalytics is set to highlight the significance of South-South collaboration at Aquatech Mexico 2024, recognizing its vital role in addressing shared challenges and fostering innovation in water management.This cooperative approach enhances resilience and promotes sustainable development by leveraging the unique experiences and solutions of participating nations. At Aquatech, Desalytics will showcase its innovative water solutions, emphasizing how partnerships among developing countries can drive impactful change and address pressing water challenges effectively.On September 3rd, Desalytics will be represented in the International Master Conference titled "The Road to Water Abundance: Strategies and Solutions for Water Security." This panel will explore cutting-edge solutions and collaborative approaches to ensure water security. Industry experts, including representatives from the World Bank and Coca-Cola, will discuss innovative technologies and sustainable practices that contribute to a future of water abundance. Desalytics will emphasize the role of technology and cooperation in addressing the challenges of water scarcity and quality, advocating for integrated solutions that can be implemented across various regions.On September 4th, Desalytics will also contribute to the panel "What does gender equality bring to the water sector?" This session will focus on the critical role of gender diversity in enhancing water management practices. The discussion will explore how increasing women's participation in the water sector can lead to more effective policies and operational efficiencies. Desalytics will share insights on the challenges and opportunities for achieving gender equality within water organizations, underscoring the importance of inclusivity in driving innovation and improving water management outcomes. Heleen van der Meer, Exhibition Manager Aquatech Mexico 2024 adds: “By increasing women's participation, we unlock new perspectives and approaches that can lead to more effective water management policies and practices. At Aquatech Mexico, we're committed to fostering inclusivity and showcasing how gender equality can transform our industry, making it more resilient, efficient, and responsive to global water challenges."Later on September 5th, Desalytics will lead a discussion on "Best Practices in Operating Industrial Reverse Osmosis Systems." This panel will address the technical challenges associated with reverse osmosis (RO) operations, including maintenance, efficiency, and sustainability. Desalytics will draw on its extensive experience to provide practical solutions for optimizing RO systems, ensuring they meet both operational demands and environmental standards. The session will highlight the importance of innovative approaches to water treatment in industrial settings, particularly in the context of increasing water scarcity and regulatory pressures.In the words of Walid Khoury, CEO of Desalytics, "Solving Africa's water challenges needs a global approach. Being in Mexico is a further commitment from our end to expand the discussion and collaborations across continents. Aquatech Mexico is one of the most successful shows in bringing together decision-makers from all areas of the water spectrum."Desalytics is dedicated to fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing to address global water challenges. By participating in these panels at Aquatech Mexico 2024, the company aims to contribute to the development of sustainable and innovative solutions that ensure water security for all, reinforcing its position as a leader in the water treatment industry.About DesalyticsDesalytics is a global leader in water treatment solutions, specializing in innovative technologies that address water scarcity and quality issues. The company is committed to providing sustainable solutions tailored to the unique needs of developing countries. Through its expertise and collaborative approach, Desalytics aims promote effective water management practices worldwide.About Aquatech MexicoAquatech Mexico offers a prominent platform for companies within the water technology industry from around the globe, wanting to explore business opportunities in Mexico. Aquatech Mexico enables the establishment of partnerships, creation of alliances and sharing of best practices between local and international businesses.For more information about Desalytics and its participation in Aquatech Mexico 2024, please visit our website at www.desalytics.com

