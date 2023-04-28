May is the Month of Water in Europe: Three Key Industry Events to Attend
Berlin, Edinburg, and Limassol host hundreds of water delegates from around the world, with strong attendance from the Middle East and Africa
I cannot stress enough the importance of attending industry events. They provide a unique opportunity to share knowledge, learn best practices, and connect with key players in the field.”DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Water industry professionals and stakeholders from around the world will convene in Europe this May to attend three major events focused on advancing the global water industry. The events will cover water sustainability, innovation, and desalination topics.
The first event, the Global Water Summit, organized by Global Water Intelligence, will take place in Berlin from May 8-10. Industry leaders and experts will gather to discuss current challenges and future opportunities in the water industry.
The second event, BlueTech Forum 2023, will occur May 17-18 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The theme for this year's forum is "Innovation with Impact." The event will unite executives from leading water technology companies, venture capital groups, researchers, early adopter utilities, and corporations. Attendees can network, conduct business, and evaluate new technologies while staying on top of market trends and opportunities.
The third event, organized by the European Desalination Association, will occur in Limassol, Cyprus, from May 22-26. The conference will focus on advances towards providing fresh water for all at affordable costs and economical energy requirements. It will overview the most recent developments in desalination technology, its cost, and the extent of application, including socioeconomic and environmental issues.
Desalytics, a leading player in the water industry, will have a significant presence at these events. Walid Khoury, the company's general manager and a well-known figure in the industry, will attend all three events, bringing his extensive knowledge and experience to the discussions. In Berlin, he will be moderating a session about the Saudi National Water Company's National Water Company $47B investment strategy. In Edinburgh, he will be leading a roundtable on water positivity.
"As someone who has been in the water industry for over 20 years, I cannot stress enough the importance of attending industry events. They provide a unique opportunity to share knowledge, learn best practices, and connect with key players in the field", said Khoury. "The three water events in Europe this May are inspiring, as they cover various topics and bring together experts worldwide. I am honored to have the opportunity to attend and contribute to the discussions."
For more information about these events and how to register, please visit the respective websites. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of the conversation about the future of the global water industry.
