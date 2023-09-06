Real-World Water Innovations Presented in Mexico City
The presentation shed light on practical past and present water innovations worldwide at Aquatech Mexico, a leading event in the water technology sector.
I was delighted to engage at Aquatech Mexico with professionals driving meaningful change in the water sector. The collaborative spirit and insightful discussions mirror Desalytics' approach”MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Desalytics, a committed player in water management solutions, is pleased to share that Walid Khoury, General Manager of Desalytics, engaged the audience with a down-to-earth presentation at Aquatech Mexico, a leading event in the water technology sector. The presentation shed light on practical past and present water innovations worldwide.
— Walid Khoury
Aquatech Mexico is a valuable platform for water professionals, industry experts, and leaders to exchange ideas and knowledge about water-related challenges. This event mirrors Desalytics' core mission of driving positive change and sustainable growth in water management practices grounded in real-world solutions.
"I was truly delighted to be a part of Aquatech Mexico and engage with professionals driving meaningful change in the water sector," shared Walid Khoury. "The collaborative spirit and insightful discussions at the event mirror Desalytics' approach, and we're excited to contribute to this vibrant community."
Walid Khoury's presentation was grounded in practicality, highlighting innovations that span the water spectrum and impact daily operations. The focus extended beyond Desalytics to encompass broader strategies and technologies reshaping water management practices, making them more efficient and environmentally conscious.
“Mexico faces crucial water issues, from wastewater management to ensuring clean drinking water. The necessity to invest and explore international solutions is the reason the 7th Aquatech Mexico is bigger than ever”, according to Annette Bos, Director of Aquatech Global Events at RAI Amsterdam, ‘We are grateful that an international water expert, such as Walid, shares his knowledge and experience so generously and engages conversations towards solutions. Water professionals in Mexico very well received his presentation.”
Desalytics' presence at Aquatech Mexico reflects its commitment to contributing meaningful insights to the water management community. The company demonstrates its dedication to driving positive change by offering practical perspectives and fostering open dialogue.
About Desalytics:
Desalytics is a pragmatic influencer in water management, working towards innovative solutions and sustainable growth. With a focus on tailored offerings, gender diversity, and collaboration, Desalytics aims to address water-related challenges and foster industry progress in a grounded and practical manner.
About Aquatech Mexico:
Aquatech Mexico, organized every year since 2017 by RAI Amsterdam and Tarsus, is the go-to platform for water technology professionals in Mexico and Latin America. The trade show unites Mexican and international innovators and experts to address Mexico's pressing water challenges. Three action-packed days provide the ideal platform to make profitable business connections, exchange ideas, and learn all about water in Mexico.
Note to editors: High-resolution images and additional information are available upon request.
John Kotchi
Desalytics
+971 565362147
email us here