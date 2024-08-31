State Secretary Marko Štucin attends GLOBSEC Forum in Prague

SLOVENIA, August 31 - In his speech, the State Secretary outlined Slovenia's vision of the EU agenda and the political guidelines of the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the next five years. He was joined on the panel by the Minister of European Affairs of the Czech Republic, Martin Dvořák, the Minister of European Affairs of Montenegro, Maida Gorčević, and the State Secretary for EU Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, Christian Danielsson. The speakers agreed that EU enlargement and reform should be a key priority for the European Commission and EU Member States. Candidate countries should be permitted to open and close chapters, as this is the only way to advance the process of EU enlargement.

On the sidelines of the GLOBSEC Forum, State Secretary Štucin also met with the Montenegrin Minister of European Affairs, Maida Gorčević. They discussed the positive bilateral relations between Slovenia and Montenegro, as well as the current status of Montenegro's EU membership negotiations.

The second bilateral meeting was held with Pavel Latushko, Deputy Head of the United Transitional Cabinet of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. During their discussion, the State Secretary emphasized Slovenia's support for the Belarusian people in their pursuit of a free and democratic Belarus.