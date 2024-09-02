Two Street Volkswagen Employees Advance to National Dealer Skills Tournament in Florida After Nationwide Competition

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is located off Soncy Road and Pilgrim Drive in Amarillo, Texas.

Greg Byler and Christopher McMechan have advanced to the 2024 VW Dealer Skills Tournament, ranking among the top nationwide out of nearly 11,000 participants.

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Street Volkswagen Employees Advance to National Dealer Skills Tournament in Florida After Nationwide CompetitionStreet Volkswagen is thrilled to announce that two of its standout employees, Greg Byler, our Service Manager, and Christopher McMechan (Shaggy), our Mainline Technician, have achieved remarkable success at the 2024 Dealer Skills Tournament (DST), earning the prestigious title of Regional Champions.This impressive accomplishment places them among the Top 48 professionals out of nearly 11,000 participants nationwide. Byler and Mcmechan’s dedication, skill, and passion for excellence have propelled them into this elite group of automotive professionals. As Regional Champions, they now advance to the highly anticipated 2024 DST National Championship in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where they will compete for the ultimate badge of honor in the industry.The Dealer Skills Tournament is a rigorous competition that tests the knowledge, expertise, and customer service skills of automotive professionals across the country. Placing in the Top 48 is no small feat and speaks volumes about the talent and commitment that Byler and McMechan bring to Street Volkswagen every day.“We are incredibly proud of Greg and Shaggy for their outstanding achievement,” said John Luciano, Owner and General Manager at Street Volkswagen.“ Their success in the DST is a testament to their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional service to our customers. We are excited to see them represent Street Volkswagen on the national stage.”The 2024 DST National Championship will be held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, later this year. The entire Street Volkswagen team will be cheering for Byler and McMechan as they showcase their skills and compete for top honors in the industry.For more information about Street Volkswagen and the upcoming DST National Championship, please contact Teresa Filyes at teresa.filyes@streetvw.com.About Street VolkswagenStreet Volkswagen, located in Amarillo, TX, is committed to providing exceptional customer service and a top-notch automotive experience. With a dedicated team of professionals and a wide range of vehicles, Street Volkswagen strives to exceed customer expectations and deliver excellence in all aspects of the business. Our commitment extends beyond providing excellent service and quality vehicles; we are dedicated to making a positive impact in Amarillo and the surrounding areas. At Street Volkswagen, we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us throughout the years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.