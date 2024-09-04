Zymöl Publishes Free Directions for Washing Electric and Hybrid Cars

Zymöl 2023 Logo Free Zymol Book Electric Car Hand Wash Only

These free directions solve the washing problem for Electric car owners.

A real problem for the owners of alternative powered vehicles is safely keeping them Clean” — Charles Bennett Zymöl CEO

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World is changing, Electric Cars are becoming the family transportation.

Maintaining this new technology requires education and Zymöl has available free directions for safely washing Electric Cars.

The leader in Electric Vehicles is the Tesla company. Throughout the years Tesla has used Zymöl to investigate and develop safe surface care for their beautiful machines but the old habits and learned misbehaviors of car owners dies hard.

Here are some excerpts from the published free directions at Zymöl's Wash Your Electric Car Safely.

First Rule - NEVER drive an Electric or Hybrid car through a mechanical automated car wash. There are far too many ways a car can be damaged especially if owners are not familiar with entering their vehicle into a Car Wash or Free Roll mode. An example of a pre-wash must is locking the Charge Port and making sure the automatic emergency brake is completely off.

Second Rule - NEVER apply hot Waxes or Hydrophobic coatings to the forward parts or glass on an Electric or Hybrid car that has Autopilot Sensors or Cameras. These automated car wash coatings will affect the ability of the system to operate properly and reduce its capability to 'see'.

Third Rule - ONLY wash an Electric or Hybrid car by hand. Carefully wash the car gently with a neutral pH, non-acidic soap (non detergent) to remove road soils and dirt. Detergents are often sodium salts of long chain alkyl-hydrogen sulphate. Not exactly what you want on beautiful paint and detergents damage rubber seals on windows and doors.

An absolutely free complete document with step by step directions of how to Wash Your Electric Car Safely is available on the Zymöl Factory Website.



Zymöl Profile

Zymöl (pronounced ZYE-mol) is the world’s leading producer of premium automotive care products. Its effectiveness, natural ingredients, environmental compatibility and adoption by the automotive elite distinguish and separate Zymöl from the other less quality offerings.

With over 200 years of formula experience, Zymöl has developed washing, cleaning and feeding products that are used to protect and shine the finest cars in the world.

Museums, car enthusiasts and automobile manufacturers have discovered the value of Zymöl. Owners of the finest automobiles in the world enjoy Zymöl custom wax formulas for their cars.

“We are changing the world’s expectations of superior results, customer care and customer satisfaction at retail with natural and organically derived surface care products. We care for and enhance the finishes for our customers’ most prized possessions.”

Zymöl is dedicated to helping present and future generations preserve and protect the contributions made by the designers, manufacturers, collectors and restorers of our motorized works of art, new or old. Zymöl also provides Boating, Motorcycle, Aircraft and Music care products with a new eye toward Home Care.

About the Company:

Zymöl is Woman owned and a privately held family business.



