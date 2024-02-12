Electronic Anti-Counterfeiting Now For Everyone

Phitech LLC

Stop counterfeiters by destroying their revenue source.

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world plagued with fraud, counterfeit and scams the ultimate deterrent is not making it hard for counterfeiters to commit fraud by replicating products, it is to damage counterfeiters by destroying their source of revenue.

Counterfeiters are not concerned about truth or safety. Over $2 Trillion of counterfeit goods were sold worldwide in 2023 with an expected 11% increase for 2024. Beyond the consumer's financial loss, the most disturbing factor is the health risk to the consumer and the environment. Fake products my be a rip-off but most disturbing is the risk to the buyer who uses a Fake product that is made from inferior materials or ingredients that will cause severe damage and is sometimes produced with cancer causing chemicals or materials.

Phitech, LLC, a small think-tank and product development company in western Florida, has created a rock-solid counterfeiting defense by having real products communicate (phone-home) to the factory that they have been purchased and are now in the hands of a true customer.

The communication is by the customer directly to the factory and it includes the Serial number of the product and the IP and email address of the customer.

Once the serial number is cross referenced by the manufacturer, the customer is advised if they have purchased a real product or a ‘Fake’.

If they have been cheated by buying a ‘Fake’ product, the manufacturer immediately advises the customer to return the product to where they bought it from and demand a refund.

The system developed by Phitech eventually moves the counterfeiter to a point of negative revenue and if they are smart, a halt in their illegal counterfeit production.

The Phitech Circuit System (PCS) uses an electronic tag buried in a product or label that is energized by a mobile (cell) phone. The label can be applied to or inside any product to provide a clear message to the purchasing customer.

Stopping counterfeiters in a serious game. You stop them here and they start up there without end. But PCS is a way to hurt them where they are most vulnerable, their wallet.

Counterfeit goods, most of which are being shipped directly from Asia, Europe and the Middle East are flooding the U.S. market by way of online marketplaces that require little or no accountability to ensure the products they or listing or selling are legitimate, and more importantly, safe.

The PCS scenario where the counterfeiter not only loses cash but also loses the ability to list, sell and ship counterfeit goods using the mega power of online marketplaces. Counterfeit products have no factory support or product liability insurance. In fact there is no one to sue..

Phitech's first customer to totally embrace the Phitech Counterfeit deterrent is Zymol. A company located in the the same industrial park that has been plagued with counterfeiters for the last 3 decades. Their demonstration video is included.

Charles Bennett, CEO of Phitech says "it is the responsibility of every manufacturer to assure the product a customer is buying is real."

What makes Phitech's technology remarkable is every Mobile (cell) phone no matter what brand already has the necessary equipment to make it work.