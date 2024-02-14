Zymöl is a New Anti-Counterfeiting Champion

New Zymöl Logo 2024 Zymöl Jar Transmitting Counterfeiters Lose Money

This magic phoning home deterrent damages counterfeiters.

It is our responsibility at Zymöl to ensure ever Car Owner has ‘real’ factory fresh products to help care for their automotive investment.” — Laura Robinson

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world plagued with fraud, counterfeit and scams, the ultimate deterrent is not to make it hard for counterfeiters to replicate products, it is to damage the counterfeiters by destroying their source of revenue!

Counterfeiters are never concerned about truth or safety. Laura Robinson, President Zymöl says "Over $2 Trillion of counterfeit goods were sold worldwide in 2023 with an expected 11% increase for 2024.” Says Ms. Robinson “Beyond the consumer's financial loss, the most disturbing factor is the health risk to the consumer and the environment. Many counterfeit products are made from inferior ingredients that will cause severe personal damage and result in irreparable harm by being made with cancer causing agents."

With the help of Phitech, LLC, a small think-tank and product development Florida company, Zymöl is implementing their rock-solid counterfeiting defense by having their Factory Hand-Crafted products communicate (phone-home) once they have been purchased and are in the hands of a customer.

The data communication is automatically linked to the factory and it gives the customer the opportunity to register their product and enter the Serial Number of their product and their contact information.

The Serial Number is researched and the customer is advised if they have purchased a real product. If they have unfortunately been cheated by a counterfeiter, the factory will immediately advise the customer to return the product to who or where they purchased it from and demand a full refund!

The Phitech Circuit System will eventually drop the counterfeiter to a point of negative revenue and halt their counterfeit production.

What makes the Phitech Circuit System technology remarkable is every Mobile (cell) phone already has the necessary equipment to make it work. It uses an electronic tag buried in a Zymöl product label that can be easily applied to any product during its assembly process.

Says Ms. Robinson, "It is our responsibility at Zymöl to ensure ever Car Owner has ‘real’ factory fresh products to help care for their automotive investment" .

Real Zymöl Product Phone's Home