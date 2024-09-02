Minister Ronald Lamola: Opening remarks on occasion of Working Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway, Mr Espen Barth Eide

Your Excellency, Mr Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway; it gives me great pleasure to welcome you and your esteemed delegation to South Africa for this meeting.

Our engagement today allows us to review the current state of our bilateral political and economic relations and unlock challenges and opportunities where they may exist. Furthermore, it affords us a valuable opportunity for reflection and an honest exchange of views to deepen our common understanding of regional, multilateral, and global issues of mutual concern and interest.

I do not doubt that today’s meeting’s outcome will revitalise bilateral relations between our two countries and build on the foundation laid in previous engagements. Norway stands as a beacon of unwavering friendship to the people of South Africa. It is among one of the few nations that extended a hand to host missions from the African National Congress during our most trying times under apartheid rule.

As President Mandela eloquently articulated at a banquet dinner honouring King Harald the Fifth, “We shall never forget the selfless support and unstinting generosity of the Norwegian people. Along with other Nordic countries you made available humanitarian aid without any conditions or motives apart from the fostering of democracy and the upliftment of our people. Without counting the cost, you answered our call for a world-wide campaign to isolate the apartheid regime.”

Esteemed Minister, within Freedom Park—a cultural bastion that enshrines both museum and memorials—resides a tribute to a group of Norwegians who ably represented the people of Norway by standing with us during the struggle for our liberation:

Knut Frydenlund (1927 – 1987), whose esteemed career spanned law, diplomacy, and politics (Ap), including tenures as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Thorvald Stoltenberg (1931 – 2018) – an accomplished diplomat, jurist, and politician (AP); twice appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and once as Minister of Defence; also served as president of the Norwegian Red Cross.

Kaare Sandegren (1929 – 2021) – distinguished police officer turned diplomat.

Gunvor Alida Endresen (1954 – 2017) was a dedicated diplomat with strong ties to ANC through her service in Gaborone, Botswana; she also held vice-chairmanship at the Joint Council for Southern Africa.

Gunnar Lislerud (1921 – 1998) – revered theologian, missionary, and Bishop within the Church of Norway.

Kjell Otto Bygstad (1938 – 2008) – political activist, party secretary, and editor.

A closer examination of this list reveals something profound about our people-to-people relationship: supporting South Africa’s liberation struggle from apartheid in Norway was a popular struggle embraced by individuals from all walks of life.

Norway is cherished as a steadfast friend of South Africa, united by our shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and social justice. South Africa continues to make significant strides in reversing the historic injustices of apartheid. However, this remains a work in progress, as it has only been 30 years since we attained our democracy.

We deeply value Norway’s contribution in this regard. Both countries have successfully leveraged their existing ties at all levels of engagement. South Africa continues to make significant strides in reversing the historic injustices of apartheid. However, this remains a work in progress since it has only been 30 years since we attained our democracy.

We highly value Norway’s contribution in this regard. Both countries have successfully leveraged their existing ties at all levels of engagement. The high-level consultations between South Africa and Norway have proven to be a valuable and constructive mechanism for growing our relationship in a manner that will provide concrete and mutually beneficial outcomes.

Your Excellency, the South African Government’s national priorities are set out in the National Development Plan (NDP), which is the country’s socio-economic blueprint. Our bilateral cooperation has made a positive contribution to our National Development Plan, but there remains much to be accomplished. The triple challenges of unemployment, inequality, and poverty persist in our country, and Norway’s ongoing support and cooperation to enable us to resolve these challenges will be greatly appreciated.

Our struggle for a better South Africa is intertwined with our pursuit of a better Africa in a better World. We welcome Norway’s commitment to collaborate with us as we forge ahead with efforts to promote peace and security on the Continent and advance regional and Continental integration.

We also continue to seek partners to promote peace and reconstruction on the continent through various cooperation mechanisms, not in the form of aid but in a manner that substantively enables Africa to leverage its rich endowment. In a manner which helps Africa live up to the Aspiration, we sing about the African Union anthem, the clarion call to make Africa the tree of life.

Multilateralism lies at the heart of the biggest issues facing the world today: promoting peace and security, trade, and human rights, ending hunger, preventing health epidemics, tackling climate change, and protecting the environment.

We value our cooperation with Norway in multilateral fora and look forward to continued engagement between our countries. Strengthening our engagement on these issues goes beyond individual countries and cultures.

Your Excellency, please let me conclude by saying that I hope our continued collaboration through our discussions here today will enhance and foster the constructive and fruitful relationship that both countries derive from our bilateral relationship.

Thank you.