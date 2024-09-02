Magnolia Woman Advances in Lottery’s NASCAR Powerball Playoff

Mega Millions grows to est. $681 million for Sept. 3 drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – Shunda Davis of Magnolia, Miss., has accelerated to the Round of 16 in the second year of the highly anticipated NASCAR Powerball Playoff™. Along with 15 players from other lotteries, Davis has a chance to win a VIP trip for two to 2024 NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway® and entry into a nationally televised drawing to win $1 million in November.

In last year’s inaugural event, Stephanie Walker of West Point, Miss., took home the grand prize of $1 million.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, during the Cook Out Southern 500 broadcast at Darlington Raceway on USA Network, the 16 lucky lottery players were publicly announced.

Players entered the national promotion through one of 27 participating state lotteries. Those lotteries held in-state contests and second-chance drawings throughout the 2024 NASCAR regular season to form a national pool of entrants. The qualifying players were randomly selected from the national pool during a preliminary drawing on Aug. 13.

From March 27 through May 15, the Mississippi Lottery’s promotion featured four Qualifying Races, with five winners each round, winning prizes from $1,000 to $2,500. Additionally, the 20 contestants in the four Qualifying Races were entered into the Champion’s Race, a random drawing held May 15, where first place was awarded $10,000, second place $5,000, and third place $2,500. All 20 of the Mississippi Lottery winners joined the national pool of semi-finalists, in which Ms. Davis was chosen.

The Round of 16 lottery players will advance to a series of Playoff drawings mirroring the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs. All semifinalists will be awarded cash prizes based on their elimination position. The four lottery players still in the Playoff after the Championship 4 drawing will win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway®, Nov. 8-10, plus entry into the drawing for the $1 million prize.

The next drawing in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff will be for the Round of 12. The 12 lottery players advancing in the Playoff will be announced during the Bass Pro Shops Night Right Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 21. The four lottery players eliminated from the Playoff will win $2,500 each. The race will air live on USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Jackpot Update—Mega Millions Still Going

With no player matching all numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Friday, Aug. 30, drawing, the Mega Millions® jackpot for Tuesday, Sept. 3, is up to an estimated $681 million, with an estimated cash value of $336.1 million. The jackpots for Monday, Sept. 2, include Powerball ®, which is an estimated $80 million, with an estimated cash value of $39.5 million; while, Lotto America® jackpot is up to an estimated $8.17 million, with an estimated cash value of $4.03 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $354,000.

Holiday Closure

The Mississippi Lottery headquarters in Flowood is closed today, Monday, Sept. 2, in observation of Labor Day and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m.

NASCAR® is a registered trademark of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC. Copyright ©2024 National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. NASCAR®, LLC is not a sponsor of this promotion.

###