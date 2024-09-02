Skyvia Recognized as Top Data Integration and Data Pipeline Tool by TrustRadius

The award proves Skyvia's exceptional customer satisfaction and trust in its data integration solution

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyvia, a leading no-code cloud data platform, announced its recognition as a 2024 Top Rated Award winner by TrustRadius in the categories of Data Integration Tools and Data Pipeline Tools. The achievement reflects Skyvia's exceptional performance, as it received the highest average ratings based entirely on customer feedback and reviews. In addition, Skyvia was awarded second place in the Data Extraction Tools category.

Skyvia offers a comprehensive no-code solution for various integration needs, including ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data synchronization, and migration. The platform supports a wide range of major cloud services, such as Salesforce, NetSuite, HubSpot, Google Sheets, and more. Skyvia caters to a wide range of integration needs, offering simple tools for basic use cases and advanced solutions for complex enterprise scenarios.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by TrustRadius and our customers. Our mission is to make data integration accessible to businesses of all sizes and to all clients, regardless of their coding expertise. Receiving this award confirms that we are moving in the right direction by creating an easy-to-use yet feature-rich solution capable of handling complex scenarios. We’re grateful for the support and feedback from our customers that made this award possible,” Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia, stated.

The latest recognition from TrustRadius contributes to Skyvia's growing reputation in data integration, backup, and management. Previously, Skyvia was acknowledged by several reputable platforms, strengthening its position as a leading data integration solution. G2 ranked Skyvia second in the Top 20 Easiest To Use ETL Tools and named it an ETL Tools Leader for 2024. Additionally, Capterra featured Skyvia in its Best Ease of Use Integration Software list. According to Gartner Peer Insights, 96% of customers would recommend Skyvia, highlighting the platform's exceptional performance and customer satisfaction.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a universal no-code cloud data integration platform offering a comprehensive suite of solutions, including ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bi-directional data synchronization, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With a vast library of over 190 connectors, Skyvia enables seamless integration across various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and many others.

Key Solutions:

- Data Warehousing

- ETL, ELT and Reverse-ETL

- SaaS Backup & Restore

- Workflow Automation

- Real-Time Connectivity

- Online SQL Query Builder

Skyvia offers flexible pricing plans for each product, making it suitable for businesses of any size. Trusted by thousands of organizations in over 50 countries, Skyvia continues to deliver reliable data integration solutions. For more details, visit Skyvia.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is a premier buyer intelligence platform for business technology, trusted by industry leaders to find and select the right software. With over 650,000 verified reviews and ratings, it helps businesses make informed decisions through detailed product information, customer insights, and peer discussions. TrustRadius enables tech brands to gather and utilize authentic customer feedback, improving their products, building trust with prospects, and engaging active users to boost ROI.



