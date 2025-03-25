Skyvia Helps Simply Contact Boost Productivity by 15% and Cut Costs by 10% with Dataflow Automation

Simply Contact improved data efficiency, unified CRM workflows, and increased customer satisfaction with Skyvia’s no-code data integration platform.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyvia, the most comprehensive data integration platform, has introduced Simply Contact’s success story of automating dataflows, streamlining analytics, and improving performance using its no-code solution. By connecting Zendesk with Salesforce and other CRM systems, Simply Contact achieved a 15% boost in productivity, a 10% reduction in data management costs, and over a 3% increase in customer satisfaction.

Simply Contact, a global BPO provider supporting the fintech, retail, logistics, and travel industries, manages thousands of customer interactions daily. With each client using different systems for calls, messaging, and support, consolidating data and reporting on customer satisfaction and agent efficiency became increasingly complex.

Skyvia enabled Simply Contact to centralize communication data, automate reporting, and extract real-time insights — without requiring additional development resources. The platform’s ETL functionality allowed the team to connect Zendesk with Salesforce and other CRMs, transforming data into actionable metrics across all client accounts.

“Skyvia has significantly enhanced data processing efficiency, so the company receives the most up-to-date information 20% faster,” shared the Simply Contact team.

These improvements have helped Simply Contact reduce routine inquiry volume, scale support during seasonal demand spikes of up to 200%, and enhance self-service capabilities for end users. The full case study is available on the company website.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a no-code cloud data integration platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bi-directional data sync, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more.

Key Solutions:

• ETL, ELT, and Reverse-ETL

• Workflow Automation

• SaaS Backup & Restore

• Real-Time Connectivity

• Online SQL Query Builder

With a vast library of 200+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

