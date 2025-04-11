Skyvia Introduces API Beta: Extended Flexibility and Control Through Programmatic Access to Skyvia Resources

Skyvia Introduces API Beta

With the launch of our API Beta we’re giving teams even more control, enabling them to trigger and manage Skyvia operations through custom scripts and build fully automated, end-to-end data workflows.” — Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyvia, the most comprehensive data integration platform, has announced the beta release of its highly anticipated Public API. The new feature responds directly to customer requests for enhanced flexibility, programmatic control, and streamlined automation in managing their data workflows. Designed for IT professionals and business users, the Skyvia Public API beta is now available for testing, offering a robust solution to integrate, manage, and optimize data across 200+ supported cloud applications, databases, and services.

“Businesses expressed a need for greater control over their Skyvia resources, such as integrations, automations, endpoints, and more, along with the ability to integrate Skyvia into their existing tech stacks. The Public API beta delivers on these demands, enabling users to programmatically manage Skyvia resources”, said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia. “Skyvia has always been about simplifying and automating complex data processes. With the launch of our API Beta, we’re giving teams even more control, enabling them to trigger and manage Skyvia operations through custom scripts and build fully automated, end-to-end data workflows”, he added.

Key Features of Skyvia API Beta:

• Resource Management: Programmatically manage accounts, agents, automations, backups, connections, endpoints, integrations, and workspaces.

• Secure Authentication: Requires an API token passed via the Authorization header, ensuring safe and controlled access (details available in the API Reference).

• Seamless Integration: Connects Skyvia with external systems, enabling custom workflows and real-time data operations.

• Beta Access: Free for all users during the beta phase, inviting feedback to refine and enhance the API before its full release.

Get Started with Skyvia API Beta

Skyvia API Beta is now available, with additional functionality planned for future updates. To learn more, visit the API Reference or explore the Swagger documentation for an interactive experience.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a no-code cloud data integration platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bi-directional data sync, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With a vast library of 200+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

Key Solutions:

• ETL, ELT, and Reverse-ETL

• Workflow Automation

• SaaS Backup & Restore

• Real-Time Connectivity

• Online SQL Query Builder

For more information, visit skyvia.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.