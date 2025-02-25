Skyvia Launches SkyBackup: An Extensive Backup Solution for HubSpot Users

Skyvia Launches SkyBackup for HubSpot Users

SkyBackup ensures your data stays secure, compliant, and easily recoverable through automated and manual backups and flexible restore options.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyvia, the most comprehensive cloud data integration platform, has announced the launch of SkyBackup, a backup solution tailored for HubSpot users. SkyBackup combines automated and manual backup options to safeguard valuable business data, minimizing downtime and ensuring quick recovery in the face of accidental data loss, unauthorized access, or system failures.

SkyBackup enables users to secure their data easily, providing pricing plans suitable for organizations of all sizes and requiring no coding expertise for setup or daily operations.

"Data loss can happen to any company, whether due to human error, security breaches, or software malfunctions. SkyBackup eliminates the risks by providing a multifunctional solution for HubSpot users," said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia. "With automated daily backups, instant data comparison, and real-time notifications, businesses can focus on their operations with peace of mind, knowing their critical data is always protected."

Key Features of SkyBackup:

• Automated Daily Backups: Ensures continuous data protection, keeping information updated and minimizing risk.

• Manual Backups: Enables users to perform on-demand backups before significant changes, providing added control.

• Adaptable Restore Options: Lets users easily restore specific records, entire objects, or their full organization’s data.

• Backup Comparison Tool: Helps identify differences between backups over time and select the right version for restoration.

• Export to CSV: Enables users to export specific objects from backups to CSV files for future use and analysis.

• Quick Search Functionality: Enables users to efficiently locate specific records within backups.

• Activities Monitoring: Offers a detailed log of all backup activities for transparency and security.

• Real-Time Notifications: Keeps users informed about the status of backups and restores.

Addressing the Most Common Data Risks

Businesses face a range of challenges that can compromise their data integrity. SkyBackup acts as a safety net against:

• Human Error: Accidental deletions, overwrites, or misconfigurations.

• Unauthorized Access: Security breaches or insider threats that may alter or delete data.

• App-Level Errors: Bugs or glitches that lead to unexpected data corruption.

• Cyber Attacks: Ransomware, phishing, and other malicious activities that put business data at risk.

“SkyBackup is built with accessibility and efficiency in mind,” said Dmitry Alasania, Head of Product Growth at Skyvia. “We designed this solution to cater to businesses that need a reliable backup system without complex configurations or excessive costs. With SkyBackup, teams can safeguard their HubSpot data effortlessly and ensure business continuity even in the face of unexpected disruptions."

A Solution Backed by Skyvia’s Expertise

SkyBackup is the latest solution from Skyvia, a company trusted for its expertise in data integration and cloud data management. With 20 billion records processed each month, over 20 terabytes of data backed up, 200+ supported data connectors, and a loyal customer base of over 2,500 businesses, Skyvia continues to set the standard for secure and efficient data handling.

Currently optimized for HubSpot users, SkyBackup will soon support additional platforms, broadening its reach to other business-critical applications. Backups are securely stored in Microsoft Azure’s West US region data centers, ensuring compliance and reliability.

Get Started with SkyBackup

SkyBackup is now available, offering businesses a cost-effective, easy-to-use way to protect their HubSpot data. For more details or to start a free trial, visit skybackup.io.

About Skyvia:

Skyvia is a no-code cloud data integration platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bi-directional data sync, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.