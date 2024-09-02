Minister Solly Malatsi notes the SCA judgement on reinstatement of SITA Board members

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Solly Malatsi notes the order of the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment in the matter between Minister for Communications and Digital Technologies v Mosidi & Others Case no: 829/2024 SCA calling for reinstatement of the State Information Technology Agency Board members.

The legal teams of both parties will now engage on the next steps to navigate the process required for the implementation of the judgement.

