Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette’s Schedule: Monday, September 2, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette’s schedule for September 2 includes the following: Monday, September 2 at 8:45 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Chapin Labor Day parade, 917 Chapin Road, Chapin, S.C.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.