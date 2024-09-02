Slava’s Snowshow Box office frenzy and special session for disadvantaged groups
MACAU, September 2 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau would like the public to note that, after a consistently strong demand since the opening of the box office, all tickets for Slava’s Snowshow have been sold out. Running four performances from 6 to 8 September at the Cultural Centre’s Grand Auditorium, Snowshow is a tale without words created by Slava Polunin, the most celebrated living clown in the world, taking family audiences into a whimsical fantasy world. Described to have grown from the same essence of dreams and fairy tales, the show unveils a visual blend of poetry, tragicomedy and physical theatre featuring an intense confetti storm, a gigantic spider web and colourful balls bouncing through the audience.
In order to allow a broader access to cultural and art, the Cultural Affairs Bureau is hosting a charity performance in cooperation with the Social Welfare Bureau, inviting disadvantaged groups to join this sensory performance.
For further information, please visit www.icm.gov.mo and www.ccm.gov.mo. For enquiries contact +853 2840 0555.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.