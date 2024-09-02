Correctional Services in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs and FIFA Foundation launch Twinning Project in Johannesburg, 4 Sept

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs and FIFA Foundation are to launch a twinning project with special focus to female inmates at Johannesburg Correctional Centre on 4 September 2024. It is a partnership aimed at the empowerment and rehabilitation of female inmates through sports and life skills development.

The Twinning Project, an innovative programme that utilizes the power of sports to foster social change, aims to provide female inmates with the tools needed for successful reintegration into society. This initiative is attuned towards the mandate of Correctional Services where rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders is emphasised.

The media is invited as follows:-

Date: Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Venue: Johannesburg Correctional Centre

Time: 10h00

RSVP: media@kaizerchiefs.com

Enquiries: Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

