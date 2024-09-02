Submit Release
News Search

There were 314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,750 in the last 365 days.

Correctional Services in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs and FIFA Foundation launch Twinning Project in Johannesburg, 4 Sept

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs and FIFA Foundation are to launch a twinning project with special focus to female inmates at Johannesburg Correctional Centre on 4 September 2024. It is a partnership aimed at the empowerment and rehabilitation of female inmates through sports and life skills development.

The Twinning Project, an innovative programme that utilizes the power of sports to foster social change, aims to provide female inmates with the tools needed for successful reintegration into society. This initiative is attuned towards the mandate of Correctional Services where rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders is emphasised.

The media is invited as follows:-
Date: Wednesday, 4 September 2024
Venue: Johannesburg Correctional Centre
Time: 10h00
RSVP: media@kaizerchiefs.com

Enquiries: Singabakho Nxumalo 
Cell:  079 523 5794
E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327 / enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Correctional Services in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs and FIFA Foundation launch Twinning Project in Johannesburg, 4 Sept

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more