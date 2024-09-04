CORE Announces the Launch of 'Serving Up Hope' Campaign to Support Food & Beverage Service Families

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CORE is excited to announce the launch of its annual "Serving Up Hope" campaign, running from September 1 to October 31, 2024. This nationwide initiative aims to unite the restaurant industry and its guests in a shared mission to support food and beverage service employees who are facing life-altering crises.Serving Up Hope is more than just a campaign; it’s a powerful movement that underscores the critical role food and beverage service employees play in our communities. As CORE's main fundraiser for the year, Serving Up Hope is vital to provide ongoing assistance to these essential workers and their families, ensuring that no restaurant family faces hardship alone."Food and beverage service employees are the backbone of our dining experiences, and it's our duty to support them when they need it the most," said Jill Chapman, Director of Corporate Partnerships for CORE. "Serving Up Hope allows us to rally together as an industry and provide meaningful assistance to those who have dedicated their lives to serving others."This year, CORE is especially grateful to our sponsors, whose generosity and commitment are making this campaign possible. Their support ensures that help is available when it’s needed most, allowing us to continue our mission of providing financial assistance to the service workers who enrich our lives every day.Hero of Hope Sponsors:IMI AgencyThe Old Spaghetti FactoryChampion of Hope Sponsors:Anheuser-BuschAreasBoston Beer Co.Francis Ford Coppola WineryCuba Libre Restaurant & Rum BarGalloHess Pearson EstatesHiveStrongLedo PizzaLove, Tito’sMoninNestle Premium WatersOle Smoky Moonshine DistilleryProximoRodney Strong VineyardsSavor ImportsUnion Forge VodkaBeacon of Hope Sponsors:110 GrillDAOUHospitality BrandsJ. LohrJagermeisterJustin WineKerryQuSmokey Bonestoast.orgUncle Nearest Premium WhiskeyWhistlePig WhiskeyCORE invites restaurants, industry partners, and patrons to join this movement and become Serve Up Hope for the service employees who are integral to our communities.For more information about Serving Up Hope and how to get involved, please visit coregives.org or contact Jill Chapman.About CORECORE is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to granting support to food and beverage service families when they face a health crisis, injury, death of a family member, or natural disaster.

