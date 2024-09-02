Dista Recognized in Location Intelligence Platforms Landscape Report, Q3 2024

Dista has been recognized in Forrester’s Location Intelligence Platforms Landscape, Q3 2024 report. Read along to know more.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dista , an AI-enabled location intelligence platform, has been recognized in Forrester’s Location Intelligence Platforms Landscape, Q3 2024 report . It offers an overview on the role of location intelligence platforms in enhancing customer experience, driving operational efficiency, and minimizing risks. The report provides an overview of 19 vendors.“We believe this notable recognition reflects Dista’s commitment to empowering large enterprises with location intelligence strategies,” said Shishir Gokhale , CEO and Co-founder of Dista. Our feature-rich product suite has been instrumental in empowering global organizations to streamline their field operations; enhance productivity in sales, service, and delivery operations in addition to offering intuitive location-based insights to leaders.”Dista’s no-code/low-code location intelligence platform is used by over 40 large enterprises across industries to optimize their field force operations. It offers intuitive 360 – degree map-based visualization of company operations, identifies gaps and opportunities by running geospatial simulations. Dista’s patented AI/ML-based clustering algorithm designs balanced territories and improved field agent productivity.About DistaDista's location intelligence framework helps business leaders Visualize, Strategize, and Operationalize their end-to-end field operations. Our products have over 55K daily active users and orchestrate over 15M jobs monthly. Leading enterprise customers have seen a 50% increase in field coverage, a 70% increase in agent productivity, and a 150% increase in business.Dista boasts of 40+ global enterprise customers in Banking and Financial Services, Supply Chain and Logistics, Retail, and FMCGs.

