Dista Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Google Cloud and Dista partnership will help large enterprises to apply location intelligence to their business.

DELAWARE, US, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dista, a suite of location intelligence products, announces it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Build Partner, giving Google Cloud customers the ability to use their location data to increase their operational and business efficiency.

As a Google Cloud Partner, Dista's no-code/low-code location intelligence suite is built on an AI-enabled platform that leverages Google Cloud and Google Maps Platform technology. With over 50 enterprise customers across Financial Services, Supply Chain & Logistics, Retail & FMCGs., Dista applies location intelligence to:

● Geospatial analytics and visualization for advanced insights
● Orchestrate resources to increase operational and business efficiency
● Maximize field sales and service revenues/coverage
● Simplifying end customer interactions with your business


Shishir Gokhale, CEO and Co-founder, Dista said, "Joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program will enable Dista to build and design location intelligence products on Google Cloud’s scalable, secure infrastructure. We are committed to improving our customer’s business efficiency and location-centered innovation, and this partnership is the right step in cementing our commitment to them.”

To know more, visit www.dista.ai

About Dista

Dista is an AI-enabled location intelligence platform for large enterprises globally. With over 50 enterprise customers across Financial Services, Supply Chain & Logistics, Retail & FMCGs; our products with the most business and end-customer impact are Dista Insight, Dista Dispatch, Dista Sales, Dista Service.

Ajay/Sneha/Taher
Dista
+91 96500 48349
marketing@dista.ai
Dista - Leveraging location intelligence for business excellence

