Dista Inc. Moves Their US Operations to New Office Setup in Princeton, NJ

Dista strengthens its global presence with a new office setup in the US. Read more.

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dista Inc., an AI-enabled location intelligence platform, announces the opening of its new office in the US. Dista has moved its US operations to a larger office in Princeton, New Jersey, to cater to the growing demand of customers in North America.

This latest move will further fuel the organization’s efforts to expand its customer base and partnerships in the US.

Shishir Gokhale, CEO and Co-founder, said, “2022 has been an incredible year of growth for Dista, and we will keep up the momentum throughout the year. The new office in the US underscores our tremendous growth in North America, enabling us to cater to growing business needs.”

Earlier this year, Dista secured $1.2 million in seed funding. The organization strengthened its executive leadership with key appointments for Professional Engineering Services and Product Strategy. Moreover, Dista recently joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Build Partner.

--------------------------------------

About Dista

Dista is an AI-based no-code/low-code location intelligence platform that helps enterprises streamline operations and improve customer experience. Over 50 organizations globally leverage Dista's product suite, including Dista Service, Dista Sales, Dista Insight, and more.

