KNX-Certified Helinx 8: Qbic's Answer to Seamless Home Automation

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qbic Technology, a leading innovator in space management solutions, today proudly unveils the Helinx 8, a premium smart home control device designed to enhance the living experience. With its advanced technology and luxurious design, the Helinx 8 offers homeowners an unparalleled opportunity to personalize and elevate their home environment with ease and sophistication.

Whether you're adjusting the temperature before arriving home or setting up energy-efficient automated routines for a personalized lifestyle experience, the Helinx 8 streamlines it all. The Helinx 8 is designed to enhance the ambiance of any living space. Its True Color Ambient LED Lighting allows users to create the perfect atmosphere for any occasion, whether a focused workday or a relaxing evening at home.

The Helinx 8 is engineered for both scalability and future-proofing, making it a versatile hub for modern smart homes. Powered by the KNX-Certified System B Protocol, it guarantees seamless interoperability and unmatched reliability, effortlessly managing up to 1,000 data points across lighting, HVAC, security, entertainment systems, and more—all from a single, intuitive interface.

With the added advantage of Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and multiple I/O ports, the Helinx 8 offers exceptional flexibility in both wired and wireless environments, ensuring smooth integration of new smart home devices as they become available.

Security is paramount in today's connected world. Powered by Android 13 and protected by Qbic's award-winning Fortify+ technology, Helinx 8 provides robust protection against potential threats. Homeowners can manage their smart home systems and control security settings with confidence and peace of mind.

Targeted at both residential and educational markets, the Helinx 8 exemplifies Qbic’s commitment to premium quality and environmental responsibility. The device boasts a Corning Anti-microbial display for enhanced durability and hygiene, while its advanced sensors contribute to energy conservation, aligning with Qbic’s vision for sustainable technology.

"With the Helinx 8, we're not just launching a product; we're introducing a new philosophy of living,” says Primo Shao, CEO of Qbic Technology. “This device embodies our vision of creating spaces that intuitively understand and adapt to human needs, bringing harmony and efficiency to modern homes.”

Qbic Technology (6825.TW) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients' visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2024 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at www.qbictechnology.com/

