Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Mobile Imaging Services Market Trends, Size, and Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile imaging services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.93 billion in 2023 to $19.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, cost-efficiency, emergency medical services, disease screening programs, chronic disease management, regulatory frameworks.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The mobile imaging services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rural healthcare, telehealth services, global health initiatives, infectious disease control, point-of-care testing.

Growth Driver Of The Mobile Imaging Services Market

The increasing number of cancer cases is expected to drive the mobile imaging services market. Cancer cases are rising mainly due to western diets, lifestyle changes, excess consumption of alcohol, and smoking tobacco. Mobile imaging services have become increasingly important in the fight against cancer, as they allow for early detection and diagnosis of the disease. By bringing imaging technology directly to patients, mobile imaging services can help identify cancerous growths and tumors in their early stages, when they are most treatable.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the mobile imaging services market include Accurate Imaging Inc., Alliance HealthCare Services Inc., Axiom Mobile Imaging, Carestream Health, Center for Diagnostic Imaging Inc.

Major companies operating in the mobile imaging services market are developing innovative products, such as the Swift Ray 1, a hardware device that wirelessly attaches to a smartphone camera and captures comprehensive clinical data to better support assessment, treatment, and monitoring of skin and wound conditions.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: X-ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Mammography, Bone Densitometry

2) By End User: Hospitals And Private Clinics, Home Healthcare Providers, Rehabilitation Centers, Geriatric Care And Hospice Agencies, Sports Organizations, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the mobile imaging services market in 2023. The regions covered in the mobile imaging services market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile Imaging Services Market Definition

The mobile imaging services are engaged in providing imaging services such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear imaging services directly to medical facilities, homes and businesses. Through mobile equipment, it is possible to deliver imaging services patients having location or cost constraints. Mobile imaging services provide X-rays, EKGs, and ultrasounds delivered to medical facilities, families, and businesses. It is usually less expensive and quicker than third-party options, and it can help overwhelmed in-house imaging departments.

