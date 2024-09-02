Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season Kicked off with the Opening Concert “Splendor of the Strings” Blending the Beauty of Chinese and Western Music

MACAU, September 2 - Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Season Opening Concert “Splendor of the Strings” was held on the evening of 1 September at Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. It unveiled the new Concert Season with magnificent percussion and enchanting melodies of Jiangnan sizhu, presenting the splendid fusion of Chinese and Western music.

Under the baton of Zhang Lie, the Music Director and Principal Conductor of Macao Chinese Orchestra, the two top-notch percussionists, Yin Fei and Liu Heng, opened the Concert with the Duo Percussion Concerto “New Century of the Dragon Year” 1st Movement - The Sun, composed by Kuan Nai Chung. While Lao Li, a young violinist who has been making a name for herself on the international music scene in recent years, performed Zhao Jiping’s soul-stirring “Violin Concerto No. 1”. In addition, Macao Chinese Orchestra brought Jiangnan sizhu music to the Concert by staging “Yun Shao” and “Symphony in Sizhu”. After the performance, the organisation held a signing session, attracting a number of music enthusiasts.

Prior to the Concert, Macao Chinese Orchestra held a simple but grand Opening and Toasting Ceremony. Guests attending included: Ms. Leong Wai Man, President of Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao Special Administrative Region Government and President of Board of Directors of Macao Orchestra Company, Limited; Mr. Wang Huijie, Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Xu Zhiyu, Managing Director of Bank of China Macau Branch; Mr. Jimson Hoi, Board of Directors Member of Macao Orchestra Company, Limited; and Mr. Zhang Lie, Music Director and Principal Conductor of Macao Chinese Orchestra. They extended best wishes for the complete success of Macao Chinese Orchestra’s Opening Concert.

Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season is organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, co-ordinated by Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and supported by BOC Macau. The new Concert Season features 14 distinctive concerts, which will definitely bring rich and vibrant audio feasts to music enthusiasts. Many 50% off package discounts are offered. Macao residents can enjoy a 50% off discount on the tickets of Concert of Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland - “Fiery Trees and Silver Flowers”; purchase of any number of tickets at any price of any 2 concerts conducted by the Music Director Zhang Lie can enjoy a 50% off discount. The Concert Season Booklets are available at all Macau Ticketing Network outlets, free of charge. For more discount information and concert details, please visit Macao Chinese Orchestra’s website at www.ochm-macau.org. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.