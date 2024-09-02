Wise Care 365 V7 Officially Released: A Revolutionary Upgrade for PC Maintenance

Wise Care 365 main window

Wise Care 365, the PC maintenance and optimization software, has officially released its latest version 7. This update introduces a host of improvements.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseCleaner, a team with rich experience in software development, recently upgraded its main product, Wise Care 365, to V7. This major update introduces a host of new features and improvements designed to enhance user experience and provide even more robust system protection. Here are some new highlights of Wise Care 365.AI Assistant – WiseXOne of the most exciting additions to Wise Care 365 is the AI assistant, WiseX. This intelligent assistant is designed to help users solve any computer problems they may encounter. With WiseX, users can get personalized recommendations and solutions for their specific issues, making troubleshooting faster and more efficient.Wise Protection EnhancementsIn addition to its system cleaning and optimization capabilities, Wise Care 365 now also offers enhanced protection against annoying pop-up advertising windows. The new Wise Protection feature blocks these intrusive ads from appearing, providing a smoother and more distraction-free experience.Network Traffic DisplayAnother useful feature in the latest version is the ability to display network traffic usage in a floating window. This makes it easy for users to monitor network sends and receives in real time.Some Other ChangesFurthermore, the version 7 supports automatic shutdown after completing the auto cleaning task, and supports cleaning over 500 popular applications including Adobe 2024 series (Acrobat DC, After Effect, Animate, Audition, Illustrator, Photoshop, Premiere Pro).About Wise Care 365Wise Care 365, a comprehensive PC cleaner and optimization tool designed to enhance the performance of Windows PCs. It cleans the disk and fixes registry problems on the PC. Protects privacy and makes PC more secure. Provides better solutions for optimizing and speeding up PCs!Access Wise Care 365 and Learn More Details: https://www.wisecleaner.com/wise-care-365.html About WiseCleanerSince 2012, WiseCleaner has been on a mission to provide productive and creative system software products and the most intimate services to consumers around the world. After more than 10 years of continuous efforts, WiseCleaner owns more than 20 product patents now, including Wise Care 365, Wise Duplicate Finder, and Wise Data Recovery, and has become a leader in the software program industry. With a pragmatic attitude and professional team, today, consumers from more than 90 different countries/regions use WiseCleaner products and give high praise and support.

