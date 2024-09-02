St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2006236

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2024 @ 1854 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 104 St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Calvin Jiron

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the afternoon of September 1, 2024, at approximately 1854 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were conducting patrol on VT Route 104 in the town of St. Albans when a vehicle being operated by Calvin Jiron (30) committed a motor vehicle violation. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on VT Route 104 and during the investigation, Jiron was found to have an active warrant for his arrest stemming from a case where Franklin County Sheriff’s Department was the investigating agency. Jiron was additionally found to be operating the motor vehicle while his driver’s license was under criminal suspension. Jiron was taken into custody without incident and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility in the town of St. Albans where he was held on $200 bail. The active warrant contained charges of:

23 VSA 674(b) Misdemeanor VEHICLE OPERATION LICENSE SUSPENDED #2 FOR DUI

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: September 3rd, 2024 at 1300 Hours

LODGED: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: Attached

