St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2006236
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/01/2024 @ 1854 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 104 St. Albans, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Calvin Jiron
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the afternoon of September 1, 2024, at approximately 1854 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were conducting patrol on VT Route 104 in the town of St. Albans when a vehicle being operated by Calvin Jiron (30) committed a motor vehicle violation. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on VT Route 104 and during the investigation, Jiron was found to have an active warrant for his arrest stemming from a case where Franklin County Sheriff’s Department was the investigating agency. Jiron was additionally found to be operating the motor vehicle while his driver’s license was under criminal suspension. Jiron was taken into custody without incident and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility in the town of St. Albans where he was held on $200 bail. The active warrant contained charges of:
23 VSA 674(b) Misdemeanor VEHICLE OPERATION LICENSE SUSPENDED #2 FOR DUI
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: September 3rd, 2024 at 1300 Hours
LODGED: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: Attached
