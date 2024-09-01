MPD Seeking Suspects in Northwest Attempted Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the community’s help to identify suspects who attempted to rob a victim in Northwest DC.

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, at approximately 2:23 a.m., the suspects approached the victim that was walking in the 1000 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene before obtaining property from the victims.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24119453

###