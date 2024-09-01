Singer-songwriter YOUNHA Releases her 7th Album, GROWTH THEORY, on the 20th Debut Anniversary

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter YOUNHA has returned with the 7th full-length album, GROWTH THEORY, after almost three years since the release of her sixth album, END THEORY. This album is not only the second part of the THEORY album trilogy but also released as part of her 20th debut anniversary promotions and celebration.“It’s the second work of the THEORY trilogy, and I believe this would be the biggest in terms of depth out of the whole series. I hope this album can support those who are sailing each life’s journey while maintaining their values and dreams.” - YOUNHAContinuing the narrative in END THEORY, GROWTH THEORY tells the meaning of growth that a girl learns by connecting with various subjects along her mighty journey. The first five tracks of the album, “맹그로브 (Mangrove tree),” “죽음의 나선 (Antmill),” “케이프 혼 (Attention!),” “은화 (Silvering),” and “로켓방정식의 저주 (Curse for the rocket formula),” describe the fear of a mysterious world and the courage to break that fear. The sixth and title track of the album, “태양물고기 (Sunfish),” is a rock track that conveys the message that it is correct to walk on the path you truly believe in, no matter what others think or say. Then the last four tracks, “코리올리 힘 (Coriolis force),” “라이프리뷰 (Life review),” “구름의 그림자 (Part of cloud),” and “새녘바람 (East wind),” narrate the discovery of dynamic emotions, experiences, and courage at the end of the journey as a new person.Throughout the album, multiple instruments such as electric guitar, accordion, Irish whistle, Janggu (Korean drums), and Kkwaenggwari (Korean small cymbals) were incorporated to accentuate unique sounds and vibes in each track. YOUNHA participated in the composition and lyrics of all ten tracks in the album.ABOUT YOUNHAYOUNHA is a Korean solo singer-songwriter under C9 Entertainment. She debuted in Japan on September 1, 2004, with the single “Yubikiri.” Her second Japanese single, “Houkiboshi,” was released in 2005 and included on the soundtrack of the anime series Bleach. The track debuted on the Oricon daily chart at #18 and peaked at #12, giving the nickname of ‘Oricon Comet’ to the artist as she was the second Korean artist, after BoA, to break into the Oricon top 20. On December 4, 2006, she debuted in Korea with the single album, Audition. In 2007, she released her first full-length Korean album with the title track “Password 486,” which garnered huge attention and scored six music show wins and four Rookie of the Year awards. In 2023, YOUNHA won Song of the Year at the 20th Korean Music Awards with her hit song “사건의 지평선 (Event Horizon).”

윤하(YOUNHA) - 태양물고기 M/V

