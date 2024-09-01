Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of Serbia

AZERBAIJAN, September 1 - To His Excellency Mr. Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and, through you, to the entire Kyrgyz nation, my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Independence Day, August 31.

The large-scale programs and...

31 August 2024, 11:00

