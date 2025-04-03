Submit Release
Congratulatory letter from Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the Novruz holiday

AZERBAIJAN, April 3 - 03 April 2025, 18:47

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

On behalf of myself and the people of Kyrgyzstan, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

Since ancient times, Novruz has symbolized unity, peace, prosperity, and progress.

I am confident that the friendship and brotherly ties between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen for the well-being of our peoples and countries.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you and your family good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan everlasting peace and progress.

Respectfully,

 

Sadyr Zhaparov

President of the Kyrgyz Republic

