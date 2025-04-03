Submit Release
Congratulatory letter from Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday

AZERBAIJAN, April 3 - 03 April 2025, 18:49

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy Ramadan holiday.

May the Almighty Allah accept all our good deeds performed during this sacred month, and may this blessed holiday bring us greater peace and happiness. Embodying the highest values and guiding humanity toward compassion and mercy, may this celebration bring joy and tranquility to every home and grant peace and prosperity to our brotherly nations.

Your Excellency, once again, I wish you robust health and success, and the people of Azerbaijan continued progress and tranquility.

Respectfully,

 

Sadyr Zhaparov

President of the Kyrgyz Republic

