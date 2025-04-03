Submit Release
From Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

AZERBAIJAN, April 3 - 03 April 2025, 12:46

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

As the blessed month of Ramadan comes to a close with Muslims worldwide uniting in celebration of Eid al-Fitr, I have the honor to extend my sincerest greetings to Your Excellency and your esteemed people.

I pray to Allah the Almighty during these holy days to accept our fasting, prayers, and good deeds, and to grant us His blessings in our pursuit for a brighter and more secure future for our Muslim Ummah.

Dear Mr. President, may this Eid bring you an abundance of health and happiness, and may our two friendly nations continue to progress and prosper.

Eid Mubarak!

Highest fraternal consideration and appreciation

 

Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

