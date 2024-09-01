New Haven Barracks / Single Tractor Trailer Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5003978
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: August 31st, 2024, at 1909 hours.
STREET: VT RT 22A
TOWN: Orwell
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Khetag Ulubiev
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicago, IL
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo Truck
VEHICLE MODEL: VNL
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Trailer Damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 31st 2024, at approximately 1909 hours, Vermont State Police dispatch received a report of a tractor trailer unit which hit a tree and subsequently blocked the south bound lane of travel.
Preliminary investigation revealed the operator was traveling south on VT RT 22A when the contents of the trailer shifted, causing the trailer to leave the roadway. The trailer then struck a tree which forced it back onto the roadway, subsequently blocking the southbound lane of travel until the trailer was removed by Earls Towing of Rutland, Vermont.
The southbound lane was blocked until approximately 0130 hours.
The Vermont State Police was assissted by Orwell Volunteer Fire Department and Earls Towing.
Legal Disclaimer:
