New Haven Barracks / Single Tractor Trailer Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5003978

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

DATE/TIME: August 31st, 2024, at 1909 hours.

STREET: VT RT 22A

TOWN: Orwell

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Khetag Ulubiev

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicago, IL

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo Truck

VEHICLE MODEL: VNL

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Trailer Damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 31st 2024, at approximately 1909 hours, Vermont State Police dispatch received a report of a tractor trailer unit which hit a tree and subsequently blocked the south bound lane of travel.

Preliminary investigation revealed the operator was traveling south on VT RT 22A when the contents of the trailer shifted, causing the trailer to leave the roadway. The trailer then struck a tree which forced it back onto the roadway, subsequently blocking the southbound lane of travel until the trailer was removed by Earls Towing of Rutland, Vermont.





The southbound lane was blocked until approximately 0130 hours.





The Vermont State Police was assissted by Orwell Volunteer Fire Department and Earls Towing.